Update on the Bound For Glory Call Your Shot match

Rich Swann, Gisele Shaw and PCO are the first three participants announced for the Call Your Shot Gauntlet at Impact’s Bound For Glory PPV. The match will feature a total of 20 wrestlers and the rest will be announced in the coming weeks.

Below is the updated card for the 10/7 Bound For Glory PPV from the Washington Avenue Armory in Albany, NY-

-Mickie James vs. Mia Yim (Mickie will retire from the ring if she loses)

-20 Person Call Your Shot Gauntlet Match: Rich Swann, PCO, Gisele Shaw, others to be announced

-Impact X Division Championship Match: Mike Bailey (C) vs. Frankie Kazarian

-Impact Knockouts World Tag Team Championship Match: Chelsea Green & Deonna Purrazzo (C) vs. Jessicka & Taya Valkyrie

-Impact Tag Team Championship Match: The OGK (C) vs. The Motor City Machine Guns

-Impact Knockouts Championship Match: Jordynne Grace (C) vs. Masha Slamovich

-Impact World Championship Match: Josh Alexander (C) vs. Eddie Edwards

Raven will also be inducted into the Hall of Fame that night.