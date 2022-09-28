Update on the Bound For Glory Call Your Shot match

Sep 28, 2022 - by Marc Middleton

Rich Swann, Gisele Shaw and PCO are the first three participants announced for the Call Your Shot Gauntlet at Impact’s Bound For Glory PPV. The match will feature a total of 20 wrestlers and the rest will be announced in the coming weeks.

Below is the updated card for the 10/7 Bound For Glory PPV from the Washington Avenue Armory in Albany, NY-

-Mickie James vs. Mia Yim (Mickie will retire from the ring if she loses)

-20 Person Call Your Shot Gauntlet Match: Rich Swann, PCO, Gisele Shaw, others to be announced

-Impact X Division Championship Match: Mike Bailey (C) vs. Frankie Kazarian

-Impact Knockouts World Tag Team Championship Match: Chelsea Green & Deonna Purrazzo (C) vs. Jessicka & Taya Valkyrie

-Impact Tag Team Championship Match: The OGK (C) vs. The Motor City Machine Guns

-Impact Knockouts Championship Match: Jordynne Grace (C) vs. Masha Slamovich

-Impact World Championship Match: Josh Alexander (C) vs. Eddie Edwards

Raven will also be inducted into the Hall of Fame that night.

