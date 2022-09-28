Call Your Shot Gauntlet Announced for Bound For Glory

Impact has announced that the Call Your Shot gauntlet will return at Bound For Glory this year. The 20 wrestlers, including Knockouts, will be announced over the next week. The winner of the match will receive a future title match of their choosing.

Below is the updated card for the 10/7 Bound For Glory PPV from the Washington Avenue Armory in Albany, New York-

-Mickie James vs. Mia Yim (Mickie will retire from the ring if she loses)

-Call Your Shot Gauntlet Match: 20 competitors TBA

-Impact X Division Championship Match: Mike Bailey (C) vs. Frankie Kazarian

-Impact Knockouts World Tag Team Championship Match: Chelsea Green & Deonna Purrazzo (C) vs. Jessicka & Taya Valkyrie

-Impact Tag Team Championship Match: The OGK (C) vs. The Motor City Machine Guns

-Impact Knockouts Championship Match: Jordynne Grace (C) vs. Masha Slamovich

-Impact World Championship Match: Josh Alexander (C) vs. Eddie Edwards

Raven will also be inducted into the Hall of Fame that night.