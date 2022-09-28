9/28/22 AEW Dynamite Recap

The opening credits roll. Excalibur, Taz, and Tony Schiavone are on commentary from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

—

Chris Jericho and The Jericho Appreciation Society make their way to the ring for Jericho’s Championship Celebration. Angelo Parker tells the AEW Galaxy to appreciate them as Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo make out in the background and Luigi Primo tosses pizza dough. Matt Menard said he put in a call and got Primo here tonight, and then says nobody is getting any pizza. Anna Jay says they don’t get pizza but they do get the greatest ROH World Champion of all time, Chris Jericho. Jericho asks the fans if they want pizza, but then says they can’t have any. Jericho says what they can have is the most important ROH World Champion of all time, “The Ocho”. Jericho says more people are seeing him as champion in one week than all of the other ROH World Champions combined. Jericho says this is the era of Ring of Jericho, and he is going to defend the title against Bandido later tonight. Jericho says Bandido is a great pro wrestler, but sports entertainers win every single time. Jericho introduces the ROH Pure Champion, Daniel Garcia. Jericho says Garcia is a great champion and a great sports entertainer, and then gives him a gift. Garcia pulls a cap out of the box and Jericho puts it on his head. Garcia takes it off and throws it on the ground, and then knocks out Primo. Garcia says he has tolerated this for a bit, but he has had enough. Garcia says he needs to get something off of his chest, and says it is time for him to… but Jericho interrupts. Jericho tells Garcia to really think about what he is about to say, because Garcia can be even bigger in this business, or he can take him out. Jericho asks Garcia if he is a sports entertainer or a pro wrestler.

Before Garcia can answer, Bryan Danielson interrupts. Danielson comes to the ring as William Regal goes to the commentary table. Danielson picks up Garcia’s hat and says it sounds to him like Jericho is telling Garcia what he thinks he should be. Danielson says he respects Garcia and tells him that he is a grown man that can do what he wants to do. Danielson says Garcia can stay with the Society or he can join the Blackpool Combat Club. Jericho tells Danielson to shut his mouth, and says Garcia belongs to him and does what he tells him to do. Garcia gets in Jericho’s face and says he doesn’t belong to Jericho and he doesn’t have to do what he tells him to do. Garcia says they are supposed to be entertaining right now, and then throws some of the pizza on the ground. Garcia asks if it would be entertaining if he was in a tag team with Danielson, and then says he thinks it would be entertaining if he and Bryan teamed up against Jericho and Guevara. Menard interrupts and says they are sick of his crap. Menard says they had Garcia’s back for a year, and now he wants to stab them in the back. Menard says he should punch Danielson in the face right now, and Danielson asks him if he said right now. Danielson says he was told that he could come out here and have a match with anyone who wanted to fight him, and then challenges Menard to a match.

—

Match #1 – Singles Match: Bryan Danielson vs. Matt Menard (w/Angelo Parker)

Danielson delivers uppercuts, but Menard backs him into the corner and delivers quick right hands. Danielson turns it around and delivers a chop. Danielson delivers a few kicks to the chest, and then drops Menard with a shoulder tackle. Danielson takes Menard down with an arm-drag, and then begins joint manipulation on his wrist. Danielson stomps on Menard, but Menard comes back and takes Danielson to the corner. Menard delivers a few chops, but Danielson comes back with a boot to the face. Menard sends Danielson to the floor and whips him into the barricade as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Menard delivers a few short-arm clotheslines and goes for the cover, but Danielson kicks out. Menard delivers a few chops, but Danielson comes back with chops and kicks of his own. Danielson drops Menard with a flying elbow strike, and then connects with the running kicks in the corner. Danielson delivers kicks to Menard’s chest and goes for one more to the head, but Parker pulls Menard out of the ring. Danielson comes through the ropes with a low dropkick to Menard, but then Parker pulls Menard away from the next strike. Menard takes Danielson down and gets back into the ring, and then Parker drops Danielson with a DDT on the floor. Menard drops Danielson with a power bomb in the ring and goes for the cover, but Danielson kicks out. Claudio Castagnoli runs to ringside and drops Parker with an uppercut, and then carries him backstage. Danielson comes back with the running knee to Menard, locks in the LeBell Lock, and Menard taps out.

Winner: Bryan Danielson

—

Footage of Jon Moxley’s three AEW World Championship victories airs, in which Tony Schiavone say he doesn’t think anyone can beat Moxley. Juice Robinson comes on and says he has hated Jon Moxley for ten years, and he will get a shot at the AEW World Championship in Washington, D.C. if he can beat him tonight.

—

Wheeler Yuta comes to the ring. He says he has been hit harder by much better men than MJF, but the reason he is angry is that MJF put his hands on Tony Schiavone. Yuta says actions should have consequences and thinks MJF should face him in the ring in his city of Philadelphia. Yuta says MJF hands behind all of the groups he has been a part of, and says MJF knows he can’t hang in the ring with him. Yuta goes over the things MJF would say to mock Philadelphia and tells him to come to the ring to fight. MJF says to give it up for Yuta and then asks Schiavone how he is doing. MJF says he will give Yuta credit and says he is one of the best wrestlers in the world. MJF says Yuta made a big mistake when he tried to go against him on the mic last week, and says Yuta is taking time from the biggest draw in AEW. MJF makes fun of the Phillies and says he doesn’t care. He says he makes more money than everyone in the arena, but Yuta interrupts. Yuta says if MJF doesn’t want to fight him in the ring, then he will leave him in a pool of blood on Broad Street. Yuta says bad things happen in Philadelphia and leaves the ring. MJF tells him to stop as The Gunn Club join MJF on the stage. MJF says he won’t fight Yuta tonight, but he will see him in the ring next week in D.C. MJF says he is going to the sky box to watch Jon Moxley be an awful wrestler and tells The Gunn Club to tell the people his catchphrase. Austin says MJG is better than you, and you know it.

—

Darby Allin and Jay Lethal talk about their match next week. Allin challenges Lethal to show up without Satnam Singh and Sonjay Dutt, and he agrees, which confuses Dutt.

—

William Regal re-joins the commentary team.

—

Match #2 – AEW World Championship Eliminator Match: Jon Moxley vs. Juice Robinson

Robinson attacks Moxley during his entrance and slams him into the barricade. Robinson delivers a few headbutts and gets him in the ring. Robinson gets into the ring, but Moxley clotheslines him right back out. Moxley slams Robinson into the barricade and suplexes him on the floor as MJF is shown watching from the skybox. Moxley throws Robinson into the ringside doctor’s area, and then gets him back into the ring. They exchange shots, and then Moxley delivers a kick to the midsection. Moxley delivers an uppercut and comes off the ropes, but Robinson grabs his ears and bites him in the face. Robinson clotheslines Moxley in the corner and then backs away and charges, but Moxley drops him with a clothesline. Moxley goes for the Death Rider, but Robinson counters and they fall to the floor. Robinson cannonballs into Moxley against the barricade and gets back into the ring as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Robinson delivers headbutts to Moxley, but Moxley counters and suplexes Robinson onto a chair on the floor. Moxley gets back into the ring, and then dives through the ropes to send Robinson into the barricade. Moxley gets Robinson back into the ring, and they deliver a series of simultaneous clotheslines. Moxley finally delivers a big one of his own and goes for the cover, but Robinson kicks out. Moxley applies an ankle lock and goes for an STF, but Robinson gets to the ropes. Robinson comes back with a shot and goes up top, but Moxley kicks him in the midsection. Moxley goes for the Death Rider, but Robinson sends him into the ring post. Robinson hits Pulp Friction and goes for the cover, but Moxley kicks out. Robinson goes for an airplane spin, but Moxley lands on his feet and hits the Regal Knee. Moxley stomps on Robinson and locks in the arm-breaker, and Robinson taps out.

Winner: Jon Moxley

-After the match, Adam Page makes his way to the ring. He gets in Moxley’s face and they stare down and have words. Page backs away and gears up for a fight, but MJF interrupts from the skybox. MJF says they aren’t fighting each other, but they are fighting to lose. He says when they get to Cincinnati, he might cash his chip in and become the new AEW World Champion. Wheeler Yuta appears behind MJF and beats him down in the skybox. Yuta tosses MJF back into the seats and delivers more shots as security rushes in to pull him back.

—

The video preview for the main event between Bandido and Chris Jericho airs.

—

Footage of Serena Deeb getting a pin fall victory over Toni Storm two weeks ago airs, followed by footage of Saraya arriving in AEW last week.

—

Saraya makes her way to the ring. Saraya says she is back, and she is in AEW to create change in the Women’s Division. She says she is the revolution, and AEW is now her house. She calls the women of AEW to the ring. Toni Storm, Athena, Madison Rayne, Willow Nightingale, and Skye Blue come out. Saraya says Storm is finally being used to her full potential and is the best champion AEW has seen. Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D., Jamie Hayter, Penelope Ford, and Rebel interrupt. Baker calls Saraya the shiny new toy, and all she is, is a catchphrase. Baker makes fun of Saraya’s plastic surgery and name, and then says it’s funny that Baker is making fun of her name since Baker’s rhymes with shit. Baker says she doesn’t like Storm, but she does respect her. Baker says Storm and Athena broke her nose to keep her out of the title scene, and says Storm better watch out for Serena Deeb tonight. The crowd chants for Jamie Hayter, and Baker says Hayter will get her shot at Storm after Deeb, and then brings Deeb out. Baker tells them all to get out of the ring because their five seconds of fame are over, but Saraya interrupts and says this match is now a Lumberjack Match.

—

Match #3 – AEW Interim Women’s World Championship – Lumberjack Match: Toni Storm (c) vs. Serena Deeb

Deeb goes behind with a hammer-lock, and she drops Storm to the mat. Storm counters out and gets a quick two count. Storm applies a front face-lock, but Deeb comes back with a wrist-lock. Storm counters and drops Deeb with a shoulder block that sends her to the floor. The lumberjacks send Deeb back into the ring, but she takes Storm to the corner and delivers machine gun chops. Storm counters out and puts Deeb up top. Storm goes for a suplex, but Deeb counters into a pin attempt for two. Deeb sends Storm to the outside, but the heel lumberjacks stomp on Storm instead of getting her back into the ring. The face lumberjacks make the save and argue with the heels as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Storm takes Deeb down and goes up top. Storm takes Deeb down with a cross-body and goes for the cover, but Deeb kicks out. Deeb rolls to the floor, but Athena gets her back in. Storm drops Deeb with a German suplex and goes for the Hip Attack. Deeb counters and gets a two count, and then goes for a dragon screw. Storm counters and they exchange roll-ups for two counts. Deeb applies a butterfly submission, but Storm gets free and delivers a few shots. Hayter trips Storm and pulls her to the outside, and then Nightingale brawls with Hayter and chases her backstage. Deeb works over Storm in the ring and locks in the Serenity Lock. Storm reaches for the rope, but Baker pulls it away. Athena gets in Baker’s face and Storm gets to the rope. Storm comes back and drops Deeb to the mat, and goes for a cross-body. Deeb rolls through and locks in a single-leg crab. Storm counters and kicks her into the corner, and then connects with the Hip Attack. Storm pulls Deeb out, but Deeb counters with a jackknife cover for two. Storm comes back with Storm Zero and goes for the cover, but Deeb kicks out.

Deeb comes back and dragon screws Storm’s knee in the ropes. Deeb goes up top, but Storm comes back and climbs as well. Storm delivers shots to Deeb’s back and delivers an avalanche pile-driver from the ropes and gets the pin fall.

Winner and still AEW Interim Women’s World Champion: Toni Storm

—

Tony Schiavone interviews Billy Gunn and the new AEW World Tag Team Champions, The Acclaimed. They announce that next Wednesday on Dynamite will be National Scissoring Day, and they will do it all day because everyone loves The Acclaimed. Anthony Bowens says they have an open contract to defend the titles this Friday, and then Keith Lee walks in. Lee says Swerve Strickland isn’t here because he is disgruntled. Lee says he watched the match back and saw Gunn get involved, and then wishes The Acclaimed good luck before walking away.

—

Backstage, Private Party and The Butcher and The Blade are arguing. Andrade El Idolo gets in between them and says he is all their boss and backs away with Butcher and Blade. Jose the Assistant tells Private Party to shape up or step out. Matt Hardy walks up and says he is sorry they are in this position. Hardy says they are connected, and says Idolo is worse for them than he ever was. He tells them to get out of their deal and rejoin him, and they will do it right this time.

—

Match #4 – Singles Match: Ricky Starks vs. Eli Isom

They lock up and Starks applies a side-headlock. Isom counters into one of his own and delivers a back elbow. Isom sends Starks off the ropes, but Starks dodges him and drops him with a Spear. Starks delivers Rochambeau and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Ricky Starks

—

Announced for this Friday’s Rampage:

-AEW World Tag Team Championship – Three-Way Match: The Acclaimed (c) vs. Private Party vs. The Butcher and The Blade

-Fuego Del Sol vs. Lee Moriarty

-Jamie Hayter vs. Willow Nightingale

-John Silver vs. Rush

-Hook will appear

Announced for next Wednesday’s Dynamite Anniversary Show:

-Bryan Danielson and Daniel Garcia vs. Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara

-Darby Allin vs. Jay Lethal

-MJF vs. Wheeler Yuta

-The Acclaimed celebrate National Scissoring Day

—

A video package airs for the ongoing feud between Jack Perry and Christian Cage and Luchasaurus.

—

Ian Riccaboni joins the commentary team for the main event.

—

Match #5 – ROH World Championship Match: Chris Jericho (c) vs. Bandido

Jericho and Bandido shake hands, and then Jericho flips him off. Bandido delivers a few shots, but Jericho comes back with chops into the corner. Bandido gets away and sends Jericho to the floor, and then sends Jericho into the barricade with a dive. Bandido drops Jericho with another dive, and then delivers a right hand and gets Jericho back into the ring as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Jericho kicks Bandido in the midsection, but Bandido sends him to the apron. Jericho goes up top and dives, but Bandido kicks him in the midsection. Bandido picks Jericho up and finally drops him with a delayed vertical suplex after about a minute. Bandido goes up top and hits a frog splash. Bandido goes for the cover, but Jericho kicks out. Jericho comes back with a shot to Bandido, and then chops him int he corner. Jericho follows with a corner clothesline and sets Bandido up top. Jericho climbs as well, but Bandido counters and slams Jericho back down. Bandido dives, but Jericho counters with the Codebreaker. Jericho goes for the cover, but Bandido kicks out. Bandido goes to the apron, but Jericho follows. Jericho goes for a suplex, but Bandido delivers back elbows. Jericho delivers a right hand to Bandido, but Bandido drops him with a hurricanrana to the floor as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Bandido chops Jericho against the ropes and follows with a forearm shot. Jericho drops Bandido with a forearm shot of his own, but Bandido comes back with a sunset flip power bomb. Bandido goes for the cover, but Jericho kicks out. Bandido sends Jericho off the ropes and goes for a dropkick, but Jericho holds onto the ropes. Jericho hits the Lionsault and goes for the cover, but Bandido kicks out. Jericho delivers knee strikes and picks Bandido up, but Bandido goes over and drops Jericho with a Crucifix Bomb. Bandido goes for the cover, but Jericho kicks out. Bandido picks Jericho up, but Jericho rolls through and locks in the Walls of Jericho. Bandido makes it to the ropes, and then Jericho stomps on his head. Jericho suplexes Bandido back into the ring and goes up top. Bandido delivers an enzuigiri and climbs up top. Bandido slams Jericho down with a moonsault fall-away slam and goes for the cover, but Jericho kicks out. Bandido delivers the X Knee and and the 21 Plex and goes for the cover, but Jericho kicks out. Jericho comes back and pokes Bandido in the eye and pulls his mask over his eyes.

Bandido gets a roll-up for two, and then Jericho comes back and locks in the Lion Tamer and Bandido taps out.

Winner and still ROH World Champion: Chris Jericho

-After the match, Jericho says the Ring of Jericho Era has begun, and he is going to destroy the legend of ROH. He says he is going to beat every man who has held the ROH World Championship, and challenges Bryan Danielson to a title match on October 12th. He says he is going to destroy everything to do with ROH, including referees, announcers, and ring announcers. Jericho delivers a few shots to ROH ring announcer Bobby Cruise, and then raises the title in the air as the show comes to a close.