NXT preview for tonight

Tonight’s WWE NXT episode will air on a tape delay from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL. The episode was taped back on September 14, and full spoilers can be found at this link.

The following matches were taped for tonight’s episode:

* Joe Gacy vs. Cameron Grimes

* Sol Ruca debuts vs. Amari Miller

* NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion Kayden Carter vs. Nikkita Lyons

* Damon Kemp vs. Brutus Creed

* Wes Lee vs. Tony D’Angelo

* Unified NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose vs. Fallon Henley in a non-title match

* Ilja Dragunov vs. Xyon Quinn

* Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen vs. Wolfgang and Mark Coffey of Gallus in a Pub Rules match