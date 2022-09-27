WWE has announced three top matches for next week’s RAW.

Braun Strowman will return to red brand action next week as he faces Chad Gable. Strowman returned to WWE on the September 5 RAW and ran through four tag teams, including Alpha Academy. Strowman then destroyed Gable and Otis again on the September 9 SmackDown, but on the September 16 SmackDown Otis and Gable ambushed Strowman after he destroyed Maximum Male Models, and retreated before he could get payback. Last Friday’s SmackDown saw The Monster of All Monsters defeat Otis in singles action, despite interference by Gable. This week’s RAW saw Johnny Gargano and Kevin Owens defeat Alpha Academy. Gable later vented to Austin Theory and blamed the loss on Strowman’s recent actions, calling him a two-ton doofus. Strowman then called Theory’s phone and asked him to put Gable on the line. Strowman revealed that he will be facing Gable on next week’s RAW in Gable’s hometown, so that they won’t have to fly Gable’s body home for the funeral.

Otis will also be in action next week as he faces Gargano. In that same backstage segment with Theory and Alpha Academy, Theory was upset over how he tried to help Alpha Academy defeat Gargano and Owens, but still came up short. After Strowman’s phone call, Theory hyped Gable up for next week’s match and revealed that Otis will also face Gargano next Monday. Theory declared that Otis will end Gargano’s run next week. The segment ended with Otis looking thrilled for his match next week, while Gable was not.

Candice LeRae vs. WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Dakota Kai has also been announced for next week’s RAW. We noted before at this link how LeRae made her surprise return to WWE on this week’s RAW. LeRae later approached RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, Asuka and Alexa Bliss backstage, and said she hopes Belair shuts up Bayley at Extreme Rules. Belair promised to shut Bayley up, and then she complimented LeRae on her debut win over Nikki A.S.H., but then Damage CTRL interrupted. They had some words and Bayley said compliments are just jealousy in disguise, while LeRae fired back that bullies are just cowards in disguise. Bayley threatened LeRae and Kai seemingly volunteered to face LeRae. Bayley said she knows LeRae is new, but she needs to know Damage CTRL is in control now, and if she wants a match with Kai, she has to wait until next week. The two sides had a few more words but that was the segment.

The WWE Events website also has Belair, Theory, Bayley, WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley, Matt Riddle and Seth Rollins advertised for next week’s RAW. The arena website also has Rey Mysterio advertised, plus Riddle vs. Rollins as the dark main event.

Here is the current line-up for next Monday’s WWE Extreme Rules go-home edition of RAW from the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, MN-

* Candice LeRae vs. WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Dakota Kai

* Johnny Gargano vs. Otis

* Braun Strowman vs. Chad Gable