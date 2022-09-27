LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE NXT

– Tonight’s WWE NXT opens up on the USA Network on a tape delay. Vic Joseph welcomes us to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. He’s joined at ringside by Wade Barrett.

– We go right to the ring and out comes Ilja Dragunov as Alicia Taylor does the introduction. Fans chant “welcome back!” as Dragunov hits the ring.

Dragunov recalls how he conquered an unbeatable machine last time he was in NXT, referring to current WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther. Ilja goes on about how he marched in like a gladiator, and became The Czar because pain has always been his best friend. Ilja says he returned to repeat history, achieve his destiny, and one more time he will beat an unbeatable machine to claim gold. But this time his name is not Gunther, his name is Bron Breakker. The music interrupts and out comes #1 contender JD McDonagh.

JD says the fans don’t know Ilja like he does, and he’s such a snake JD isn’t surprised he followed him to America. Ilja recalls forcing JD out of NXT UK by beating him. JD says he beat Ilja’s body so bad he was forced to relinquish the NXT UK Title. JD is in the ring now, facing off with Ilja. JD says this is not Ilja’s time, it’s his time, and Ilja better go back to the sidelines where he’s been at. JD says if he has to, he will end Ilja’s career this time. They face off and the music interrupts as Unified NXT Champion Bron Breakker comes out.

Bron was wondering when Ilja would show up. He welcomes Ilja to NXT and says he’s a warrior but with all due respect, the title isn’t going anywhere. JD calls Bron a meathead and points to how he’s the #1 contender. Ilja says he just had a great idea. Fans chant “triple threat!” JD says he’s earned his shot, don’t be silly. JD says these two alpha males should beat the hell out of each other, then he can get his shot.

Bron says he’s champion, JD is #1 contender, and Ilja never lost his title… so if Bron’s math is correct, and it always is… he goes on and proposes this title match be a Triple Threat. The Steiner Match reference gets a pop from the crowd. Ilja likes the idea as fans chant “triple threat!” again. JD isn’t thrilled. Bron says he will see you boys at Halloween Havoc. Bron raises the NXT Title in the air as they all face off.

– We cut backstage to security trying to break out a fight between Gallus and Brooks Jensen and Josh Briggs.

– Toxic Attraction is backstage walking. Unified NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose says Fallon Henley is about to find out what happens when you mess with a bad bitch. We go to commercial.

– Back from the break and we get a video promo from The Schism – Joe Gacy, Rip Fowler and Jagger Reid. They send a warning to Cameron Grimes. Gacy says Grimes brought this on himself and it didn’t have to be this way but to change the world for the better they have to make an example. The wrath of The Schism is imminent. Gacy adds that when Grimes wakes up tomorrow, physically and mentally decimated, he will know that The Schism continues to grow while he will be right back where he started – alone.

Unified NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose vs. Fallon Henley

We go back to the ring and out comes Fallon Henley. Toxic Attraction is out next – Unified NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose with Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne. They hit the ring and pose on the apron before entering.

Fans chant for Rose as they lock up. Rose slams Henley first and shows off. They talk some trash and Rose works on the arm. Henley takes her down and leaps onto her, applying a submission. Henley drops Rose as fans do dueling chants now. Rose shows Henley up and dropkicks her while she’s down for a 2 count.

Rose talks some trash and smacks Henley’s face into the mat a few times. Henley gets up an slaps Rose. Henley mounts some offense, drops Rose and kicks her in the back of the head. Henley with a big right hand from the floor while Rose is on the middle rope. Henley brings it back in for a 2 count. Henley goes on and catches in a fall-away slam. Rose keeps control and nails a shoulder thrust in the corner.

Rose works Henley around the ring and drops her for another 2 count. Rose launches Henley with a suplex. Rose shows off some more now and fans cheer her on. Rose with an abdominal stretch now as Henley screams out. Fans rally for Henley now. Henley fights out with elbows but Rose knees her. Rose slams Henley on her face for another 2 count. Rose with another abdominal stretch.

Henley breaks free and mounts some offense until Rose rocks her. Henley keeps fighting and hits a bulldog for a 2 count. They trade big strikes on their feet in the middle of the ring now. Rose blocks a Pedigree and nails the All Kiss The Rose bicycle knee for the pin to win.

Winner: Mandy Rose

– After the match, Toxic Attraction stands tall in the ring to celebrate. Rose takes the mic and says she knows Alba Fyre is jealous over how she conquered two continents and unified the titles while Fyre was busy throwing another log on the fire. Fyre may keep the fire going but she’s looking at the woman that starts them. Rose says this is Fyre’s last chance. Fyre appears on the big screen and says Rose may be the champion but she doesn’t do visual warnings, she’s more of a visual woman. Fyre has her bat lit on fire. She smiles and lights up lettering in gasoline on the ground, and it spells out “#AndNew” as the crowd pops. Rose looks on from the ring.

– We get a video of Apollo Crews writing in what looks to be his journal. He says revenge is an act of passion, so vengeance is an act of justice. He says Grayson Waller got a small taste of vengeance last week. We see how Crews distracted Waller during last week’s NXT North American Title Ladder Match qualifier against Oro Mensah. Crews says Waller tried to permanently blind him and take his vision but in his match with Mensah, Crews’ mere presence blinded Waller from having a shot at the title. Crews says everything is still a haze but one image sticks out crystal clear and that’s Waller mocking his eye injury. Crews will see Waller on the other side. Crews tells Waller to keep an eye out because he’s not done with Waller yet, bitch.

NXT North American Title Ladder Match Qualifier: Wes Lee vs. Tony D’Angelo

We go back to the ring and out comes Wes Lee with a young fan – Quinn “The King Crusher” Molitor from Connor’s Cure. They dance around and head to the ring for this NXT North American Title Ladder Match qualifier as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Xyon Quinn introduces himself to Ilja Dragunov backstage. Quinn introduces himself as The X-Factor of NXT and says he’s heard a lot about Dragunov… what a waste. Quinn says in the Book of Xyon, Dragunov couldn’t even carry all the weight of being a champion, let alone get a second chance. Quinn says he’s never had the chance to carry the ball because everyone knows when he gets it, no one will be able to take it from him. Dragunov has also heard a lot about Quinn… he likes to look at himself, unlimited potential but the talk of a mental moron. Dragunov goes on and says let’s see who’s right about being a champion. Dragunov says the ball is in Quinn’s court. Dragunov walks off. We go back to the ring and out comes Tony D’Angelo with Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo. The bell rings and they lock up.

Tony D shoves Lee to the mat and talks some trash. They lock up again and Tony takes it to the corner, roughing Lee up and then backing off. Lee sits on the top turnbuckle and talks some trash. Tony charges but Lee leaps over him and fights back. They tangle and Lee applies a headlock.

We see Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams backstage watching the match. Fans do dueling chants but Tony takes Lee down. Tony drops Lee with a right hand. Lee fights back and takes Tony down with a scissors. Lee dropkicks Tony out of the ring. Stacks yells at Tony D to get back up. Lee runs the ropes for a dive but he puts the brakes on as Stacks is yelling at him from the floor.

Lee then launches himself over the top rope, taking Stacks down on the floor. Lee rolls back in and taunts Tony D. Stacks tries to rush into the ring but Tony holds him back. Tony goes to re-enter but Stacks beats him in. Tony yells at Stacks to stop. Stacks puts hands on Lee and Tony D is a bit annoyed. The referee yells at Stacks and ejects him to the back as Lee looks on. We go to a picture-in-picture commercial.