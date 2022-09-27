Gallus receives storyline suspension

WWE has announced a storyline indefinite suspension for Gallus.

Tonight’s WWE NXT episode was headlined by Brooks Jensen and Josh Briggs defeating Wolfgang and Mark Coffey of Gallus in a Pub Rules match. Joe Coffey had been banned from ringside for attacking a NXT security guard earlier in the night. The feud between Gallus and the NXT security team then continued after tonight’s Pub Rules main event. Gallus stood together at ringside, taunting Briggs and Jensen, when security came down to keep the two sides apart. Gallus ended up fighting the guards off, while Joe punched a referee. Gallus continued yelling at Briggs and Jensen, and teasing a fight, until several police officers came to the entrance-way from the locker room. The police officers handcuffed Wolfgang and The Coffey Brothers from behind, then escorted them away from the WWE Performance Center. NXT went off the air with Jensen, Briggs and Fallon Henley celebrating with the NXT Universe while Gallus was taken away by police.

WWE took to social media after the show to announce the storyline suspension for the Gallus members.

“Due to Gallus’ actions involving the assault of WWE officials and security after their Pub Rules Tag Team Match, Wolfgang, Mark & Joe Coffey have been suspended indefinitely, effective immediately,” said WWE’s storyline statement.

There’s no word yet on if Gallus will return to the NXT brand, or if WWE will keep them away from the storylines until NXT Europe launches in 2023.