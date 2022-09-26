AEW Rampage viewership/rating for last Friday

Friday’s taped Grand Slam edition of AEW Rampage drew an average of 522,000 viewers on TNT, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is up 11.06% from the previous week’s taped episode, which drew 470,000 viewers.

Rampage drew a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 key demographic on Friday. This is up 21.42% from the previous week’s episode, which drew a 0.14 rating in the key demo. Friday’s 0.14 key demo rating represents 222,000 18-49 viewers, which is up 21.31% from the 183,000 18-49 viewers that the previous week’s 0.14 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

The two-hour Rampage breaks down like this – hour 1 drew 558,000 viewers with a 0.18 key demo rating for the #4 spot on the Cable Top 150, and around 236,000 viewers aged 18-49; hour 2 drew 486,000 viewers with a 0.16 key demo rating for the #8 spot on the Cable Top 150, and around 208,000 viewers aged 18-49.

Friday’s Rampage ranked #5 for the night on the Cable Top 150 with the 0.17 key demo rating. This is up from the previous week’s #14 ranking.

Friday’s Rampage ranked #67 in viewership for the night on cable. This is up from the previous week’s #67 ranking.

Friday’s Rampage drew the eleventh-highest total audience of the year so far, and the seventh-highest key demo rating of the year so far. The episode drew the highest total audience and the highest key demo rating since the August 12 Quake By The Lake show. Hour 1 by itself measured at the highest total audience since April 8 and the highest key demo rating since April 22, while hour 2 by itself measured at the highest total audience since Quake By The Lake and the highest key demo rating since the September 2 live All Out go-home show. Sports competition from Friday night included College Football on ESPN and Top Rank Boxing on ESPN. Friday’s Rampage viewership was up 11.06% from the previous week’s episode, and the key demo rating was up 21.42% from the previous week.

This week’s Rampage viewership was down 18.43% from the same week in 2021. The key demo rating was down 41.37% from the previous year. The 2021 episode was also the two-hour Grand Slam episode, but live.

The Virginia vs. Syracuse College Football game on ESPN topped the night on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.42 key demo rating, also drawing 1.792 million viewers. The Five on FOX News topped the night on cable in viewership with 2.906 million viewers, also drawing a 0.16 key demo rating.

Shark Tank on ABC topped the night on network TV in viewership with an average of 3.792 million viewers, also drawing a 0.48 key demo rating. WWE SmackDown on FOX topped the night on network TV in the 18-49 key demo with a 0.80 rating, also drawing 2.535 million viewers.

Friday’s taped two-hour Grand Slam edition of AEW Rampage aired from Arthur Ashe Stadium in, NY, with the following line-up advertised ahead of time with full spoilers available – Sting and Darby Allin vs. Buddy Matthews and Brody King in a No DQ match as the opener, Action Bronson and FTW Champion Hook vs. Angelo Parker and Matt Menard, AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill defending against Diamante, AEW TNT Champion Wardlow and ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe vs. Tony Nese and Josh Woods, Jungle Boy vs. AEW World Trios Champion Rey Fenix, Eddie Kingston vs. Sammy Guevara, the Golden Ticket Battle Royale, plus Ricky Starks vs. Powerhouse Hobbs in an Unsanctioned Lights Out match, which was the main event.

Below is our 2022 AEW Rampage Viewership Tracker:

January 7 Episode: 588,000 viewers with a 0.24 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

January 14 Episode: 526,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

January 21 Episode: 594,000 viewers with a 0.24 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Live episode)

January 28 Episode: 601,000 viewers with a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped Championship Friday Beach Break episode)

February 4 Episode: 540,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

February 11 Episode: 549,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

February 18 Episode: 471,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped Slam Drunk episode in early 7pm timeslot)

February 25 Episode: 473,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

March 4 Episode: 545,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Live episode)

March 11 Episode: 526,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped post-Revolution episode)

March 18 Episode: 398,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode in late 11:45pm timeslot)

March 25 Episode: 425,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

April 1 Episode: 456,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

April 8 Episode: 600,000 viewers with a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

April 15 Episode: 482,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode in early 7pm timeslot)

April 22 Episode: 518,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

April 29 Episode: 464,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

May 6 Episode: 292,000 viewers with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode in early 5:30pm timeslot)

May 13 Episode: 340,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode in early 5:30pm timeslot)

May 20 Episode: 410,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode in early 7pm timeslot)

May 27 Episode: 341,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Live episode in early 6:30pm timeslot)

June 3 Episode: 475,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Live post-Double Or Nothing episode)

June 10 Episode: 476,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

June 17 Episode: 369,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped Road Rager episode)

June 24 Episode: 422,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

July 1 Episode: 486,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped post-Forbidden Door episode)

July 8 Episode: 428,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

July 17 Episode: 435,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped Fyter Fest Night 1 episode)

July 22 Episode: 428,000 viewers with a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped Fyter Fest Night 2 episode)

July 29 Episode: 375,000 viewers with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped Fight for The Fallen episode)

August 5 Episode: 468,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Live episode)

August 12 Episode: 528,000 viewers with a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Quake By The Lake episode)

August 19 Episode: 461,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

August 26 Episode: 431,000 viewers with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

September 2 Episode: 485,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Live episode)

September 9 Episode: 429,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Live post-All Out episode)

September 16 Episode: 470,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

September 23 Episode: 522,000 viewers with a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped Grand Slam episode)

September 30 Episode:

2021 Viewership Average: 610,150 viewers per episode

2021 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.25 per episode