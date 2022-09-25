Teddy Long says his Twitter account was hacked

Sep 25, 2022 - by Steve Gerweck

Teddy Long was trending last night on Twitter, as many wrestling personalities noted that they had been blocked by the WWE hall of famer.

Today, Long says his Twitter account has been hacked…

One Response

  1. Drew says:
    September 25, 2022 at 8:35 pm

    Whenever he finds out who did this, that person is going to go one on one with…
    The Undertaker!

