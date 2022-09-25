Teddy Long says his Twitter account was hacked
Teddy Long was trending last night on Twitter, as many wrestling personalities noted that they had been blocked by the WWE hall of famer.
Dang. pic.twitter.com/2rBXxCxr2h
— Renee Paquette (@ReneePaquette) September 25, 2022
Dafuq pic.twitter.com/mbczHjHyYq
— Hurricane Helms (@ShaneHelmsCom) September 25, 2022
Today, Long says his Twitter account has been hacked…
Whenever he finds out who did this, that person is going to go one on one with…
The Undertaker!