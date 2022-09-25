FOX to air WWE’s Top 10 Most Extreme Moments special next Sunday

Ahead of Extreme Rules, FOX will be airing WWE’s Top 10 Most Extreme Moments special on Sunday, October 2.

According to the FOX schedule on TV Passport, the hour-long show is set for a 4:30PM ET airing following NFL programming but some FOX affiliates might air the show before. It is best to check your local listings for the actual start time.

Airing after an NFL game will bring in a few million viewers thanks to the strong lead-in so that is some much-needed extra publicity for Extreme Rules.