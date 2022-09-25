Dwayne Johnson’s DC League of Super-Pets starts on HBO Max tomorrow

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s 3D-animated superhero comedy movie DC League of Super-Pets will move to the HBO Max streaming service starting tomorrow.

The movie, which also features the voices of Kevin Hart, Keanu Reeves, Kate McKinnon, John Krasinski, Vanessa Bayer, Natasha Lyonne, Diego Luna, Thomas Middleditch, and Ben Schwartz, grossed over $178 million worldwide when it was released in July of this year off a budget of $90 million.

DC League of Super-Pets will also be released on 4K UHD, Blu-Ray, and DVD on October 4 and it’s already available to purchase digitally.

Johnson’s next movie is the much-anticipated Black Adam which promises to usher a new era in the DC Universe. It comes out on October 21 in theaters nationwide.