9/24/22 WWE house show results from Vancouver, BC (Reigns vs. Styles)

– The Street Profits defeated Alpha Academy

– WWE 24/7 Title: Dana Brooke (c) defeated Nikki ASH

– White Rabbit by Jefferson Airplane is played as the lights turn to red.

– WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Io Sky / Dakota Kai ( w/ Bayley ) defeated Alexa Bliss / Asuka

– Kevin Owens defeated Austin Theory : Owens wore a Canucks jersey as he wrestled, and received a rousing ovation from the crowd.

– The Miz hosts Matt Riddle, which turns into a match : Riddle defeated The Miz

– Judgment Day announces that Rey Mysterio was attacked earlier, and cannot compete. Rey comes to the ring and accepts a match against Finn Balor : Balor d Mysterio when Dominick Mysterio comes to the ring and distracts Rey.

– WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns defeated AJ Styles

