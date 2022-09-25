9/24/22 WWE house show results from Vancouver, BC (Reigns vs. Styles)
– The Street Profits defeated Alpha Academy
– WWE 24/7 Title: Dana Brooke (c) defeated Nikki ASH
– White Rabbit by Jefferson Airplane is played as the lights turn to red.
– WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Io Sky / Dakota Kai ( w/ Bayley ) defeated Alexa Bliss / Asuka
– Kevin Owens defeated Austin Theory : Owens wore a Canucks jersey as he wrestled, and received a rousing ovation from the crowd.
Excellent fight attire @FightOwensFight! @Canucks #WWEVancouver pic.twitter.com/0g28GOsyvk
— Jay (@y2jdogg) September 25, 2022
– The Miz hosts Matt Riddle, which turns into a match : Riddle defeated The Miz
– Judgment Day announces that Rey Mysterio was attacked earlier, and cannot compete. Rey comes to the ring and accepts a match against Finn Balor : Balor d Mysterio when Dominick Mysterio comes to the ring and distracts Rey.
– WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns defeated AJ Styles
he’s such a menace 😭 #WWEVancouver pic.twitter.com/FME4A8PU6C
— #1 becky/bianca fan (@milfbeckylynch) September 25, 2022
source: Wrestling Bodyslam . Com