Off-air notes from last night’s Smackdown

The dark match before last night’s WWE SmackDown at the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City saw Ricochet and Madcap Moss defeat Los Lotharios.

The dark main event after SmackDown went off the air saw The Street Profits and Shinsuke Nakamura defeat Imperium’s Ludwig Kaiser, Giovanni Vinci and WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther. The finish came when Nakamura hit Kaiser with a Kinshasa.

On a related note, actor Stephen Amell was sitting near the announcers for last night’s SmackDown. While Amell was not acknowledged on the FOX broadcast, he was briefly seen on a fan cam segment that aired in the arena during a commercial.

Amell, who was in Salt Lake City for the FanX Salt Lake Pop Culture & Comic Convention, took to Twitter and thanked WWE for having him there. He also posted a clip of of SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan putting Lacey Evans through a table.

“Thank you to the @WWE for having me and thank you to @YaOnlyLivvOnce for being terrific,” he wrote.

Amell is a longtime pro wrestling fan, who made his in-ring debut with WWE at SummerSlam 2015, teaming with Neville (current AEW All-Atlantic & World Trios Champion PAC) to defeat Wade Barrett and Stardust (Cody Rhodes). Amell was praised for his performance, by fans online and wrestlers backstage. Amell then debuted for ROH at Survival of the Fittest 2017, teaming with The Bullet Club (Rhodes, Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks) to defeat Christopher Daniels, Frankie Kazarian, Flip Gordon and Scorpio Sky in a 5-on-4 match. Amell’s first singles match came at the All In 2018 event, where he was defeated by Daniels. Amell appeared for AEW in 2020, accompanying Rhodes to the ring for his loss to MJF at the Revolution pay-per-view. He has not wrestled for WWE since that first match, but he has made a few brief appearances, including a “Promo School” appearance on FS1’s WWE Backstage show before it was nixed.

You can see Amell’s tweet from last night’s SmackDown below: