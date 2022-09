9/24/22 WWE NXT house show results from Citrus Springs, FL

โ€“ Fallon Henley / Thea Hail / Valentina Feroz defeated Kiana James / Ariana Grace / ?

โ€“ Veer Mahan and Sanga defeated Andre Chase and Bodhi Hayward

โ€“ Indi Hartwell defeated Lash Legend

โ€“ Nathan Frazier defeated Von Wagner ( w/ Robert Stone )

โ€“ Julius Creed defeated Carmelo Hayes

โ€“ Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen defeated Grayson Waller and Duke Hudson

โ€“ NXT Title: Mandy Rose (c) defeated Nikkita Lyons

