9/23/22 WWE NXT house show results from Ft. Pierce, FL

Sep 24, 2022 - by Steve Gerweck

– Stacks Lorenzo defeated Quincy Elliott

– Axiom defeated Carmelo Hayes ( w/ Trick Williams )

– Schism In-Ring Promo Leads to : Joe Gacy defeated Dante Chen

– Triple-Threat Match: Nikkita Lyons and Zoey Stark defeated Toxic Atteraction / Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley

– Wes Lee defeated Damon Kemp

– Roxanne Perez and Sol Ruca defeated Arianna Grace and Kiana James

– Bron Breakker and Apollo Crews defeated Grayson Waller and JD McDonagh

source: WRESTLING BODYSLAM . COM

