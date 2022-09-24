9/23/22 WWE NXT house show results from Ft. Pierce, FL
– Stacks Lorenzo defeated Quincy Elliott
– Axiom defeated Carmelo Hayes ( w/ Trick Williams )
– Schism In-Ring Promo Leads to : Joe Gacy defeated Dante Chen
– Triple-Threat Match: Nikkita Lyons and Zoey Stark defeated Toxic Atteraction / Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley
– Wes Lee defeated Damon Kemp
– Roxanne Perez and Sol Ruca defeated Arianna Grace and Kiana James
– Bron Breakker and Apollo Crews defeated Grayson Waller and JD McDonagh
