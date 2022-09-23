Sheamus talks WWE Clash at the Castle and the match with Gunther

Sheamus recently spoke with Corey Graves on After The Bell and had the following to say about his match with WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther at Clash at the Castle in Cardiff earlier this month:

“They say Rome isn’t built in a day and success isn’t overnight, it took me 13 years in my WWE career to earn that moment and it was unbelievable. The reception I got when I went out there, I didn’t know what way it was going to go. Gunther obviously has a cult following from being NXT UK Champion for so many years, so I didn’t know what to expect. It’s a moment I’ll never forget. It’s probably the biggest moment I’ve had to this point in WWE.”

Sheamus was also asked if stealing the show went through his mind. He said:

“Of course! That’s the goal for everybody. if that’s not your goal in this business, then what the hell are you doing here? Me and Drew are best mates, but I was going out there to steal the show. That was the goal from day one, once I knew this match was happening. ‘I’m stealing the show here, there is no doubt about it.’ I went out there against the lad, awesome lad, great wrestler, very aggressive, knows his role, great heel, great opponent. I went out there with no promotion, no mural on the walls, no press conference. I went out there, two weeks for that match we had. The biggest promotion came the SmackDown before. That’s all I needed to blow the roof off a 70,000 seat arena. I don’t need any of this shit. I don’t need a big painting on the wall or press conferences or promotional packages. Give me an arena, 20 minutes in the ring with a formidable opponent, and I’ll give you match of the night every single time. Nobody is going to see the brutality, aggression, and passion I bring in that ring. It’s taken 14 years, but it doesn’t matter how long it’s taken because that moment in Cardiff was the moment of my career, one of the biggest moments of my life. If it’s taken that long, even better, because I know I’ve earned every single cheer and part of that experience.”