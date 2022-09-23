Report on Bobby Fish trying to get Adam Cole and Kyle O’Reilly to ask for releases

The Wrestling Observer’s Ryan Frederick reports that Bobby Fish was trying to get Adam Cole and Kyle O’Reilly to ask for their AEW releases so that they could return to WWE. They reportedly told him no.

Fish left AEW at the end of August when his contract expired and it was not renewed. Cole and O’Reilly have several years left on their contracts, but they are both currently on the shelf with injuries. Cole has been out of in-ring action since Forbidden Door in late June, where he reportedly suffered a concussion. O’Reilly has been away from in-ring action since the June 8 Dynamite, and is expected to be out until next year some time after recently undergoing neck surgery.

Cole, O’Reilly and Fish had a successful run as The Undisputed Era in WWE NXT. They then had a stint as The Undisputed Elite in AEW.