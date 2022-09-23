Bobby Fish makes Impact Wrestling debut at Victory Road

Fresh off his exit from All Elite Wrestling, former NXT Tag Team champion Bobby Fish made his Impact Wrestling debut last night at Victory Road, an event which streamed exclusively on the Impact Plus streaming service.

Fish cut a promo in he ring saying that after a 20-year career, he’s not here for the bullshit and then wondered if he can even say that here.

“Let’s think about this, Impact can’t fire me, I don’t work here,” Fish said.

He mentioned that even though he never worked with Impact, he still kept an eye on the locker room and as a man who’s not afraid to call somebody out, the Impact locker room is full of legit dudes who will come out to the ring and give it a go.

Fish was eventually interrupted by Shera and Raj Singh and Singh. The two tried to double team him but Fish kicked Shera and then hit a suplex on Singh.

The former member of The Undisputed Era/Elite left AEW at the end of August after less than a year with the promotion and then challenged CM Punk to a fight during a podcast after the whole All Out backstage brawl.