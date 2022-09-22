Kushida health update

KUSHIDA has been diagnosed with Hand, Foot & Mouth Disease. The veteran pro wrestler has issued a statement on the diagnosis.

As noted, KUSHIDA was pulled from Wednesday’s NJPW Burning Spirit tour event in Japan due to what was described as a suspected skin disease. This came after he missed a live event on September 17 due to a fever, but tested negative for COVID-19. In an update, NJPW has announced that KUSHIDA was diagnosed with Hand, Foot & Mouth Disease after being screened for the suspected skin disease. They also pulled him from Friday’s Burning Spirit live event.

“We apologize to fans who were looking forward to seeing KUSHIDA wrestle and appreciate your understanding,” NJPW wrote in the announcement. They added, “NJPW joins fans in wishing KUSHIDA a full and speedy recovery.”

There is no word on if KUSHIDA will work the final tour event on Sunday, where he is scheduled to team with Tama Tonga to face IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Jay White and IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion Taiji Ishimori. There is also no timeframe for KUSHIDA’s return to in-ring action as of this writing.

The CDC says HFMD is usually not serious, but it is very contagious. There is no specific medical treatment for the disease, but most people get better on their own in 7-10 days. HFMD is common in infants and children younger than 5. Symptoms include fever and other flu-like issues, mouth sores, and skin rash.

KUSHIA took to Instagram on Wednesday night to issue a statement on the diagnosis, also posting a photo of his hand. “Hand foot and mouth disease has been announced. I’m really sorry for the cancellation of the tournament due to the typhoon, and to those who were looking forward to the match in Western Japan for the first time in a while. “You can get injured, but you don’t have any illnesses,” the words of trainer Mikawa, Yokohama made me feel a little better. Anyway going to sleep now and work on my physical and mental recovery. I’ve been living like dead these past few days…,” he wrote, via Instagram translation, with the photo seen below.

KUSHIDA was scheduled to work a 10-man tag team match at Friday’s show, teaming with Tonga, Hiroshi Tanahashi, Yano and Jado vs. White, Ishimori, NEVER Openweight Champion Karl Anderson, Doc Gallows, and Gedo. The new match will be Tonga, Tanahashi, Toru Yano and Jado vs. White, Ishimori, Anderson, Gallows and Gedo.

KUSHIDA has been working for NJPW since WWE released him in April of this year, along with other budget cuts. He worked four dates for Impact Wrestling back in July and August, defeating Rich Swann in his debut, then Deaner in singles action, then teaming with Chris Sabin to defeat Deaner and Eric Young at Emergence, and finally teaming with Sabin and Alex Shelley for a win over Deaner, Young and Joe Doering on the August 25 episode. Since then he worked the NJPW G1 Climax and NJPW Strong Fighting Spirit Unleashed, teaming with Trent Beretta, Taylor Rust and Rocky Romero for a six-man loss to The Bullet Club. KUSHIDA has been working the NJPW Burning Spirit tour during the month of September. NJPW recently cancelled Burning Spirit tour dates due to Typhoon Nanmadol hitting Japan.