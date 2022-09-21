Triple H congratulates WNBA Champions with custom WWE Championship

Triple H sent a custom WWE Championship to the Las Vegas Aces for their WNBA Championship win over the Connecticut Sun this past weekend. He tweeted the following on to congratulate the team-

Viva Las Vegas! Congratulations to the new @WNBA champions, the @LVAces – we know this @WWE championship will help continue the party you all had on The Strip yesterday!!! #RaiseTheStakes pic.twitter.com/VZOkel8EPs — Triple H (@TripleH) September 21, 2022

The Aces responded and thanked Triple H & Stephanie McMahon. Here is their tweet-