New NXT trademark filings

The international expansion of WWE NXT is moving forward after the recent announcement of NXT Europe.

WWE filed to trademark “NXT Europe” and “NXT Global” on September 16, according to USPTO (United States Patent & Trademark Office) records.

The following use description was included with the filings:

“Entertainment services, namely, a show about professional wrestling; entertainment services, namely, the production and exhibition of professional wrestling events rendered live and through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing wrestling news and information through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information”