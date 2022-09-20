New NXT North American champion to be crowned

The WWE NXT North American Title is now vacant.

Last week’s NXT 2.0 One Year Anniversary episode saw Solo Sikoa capture the NXT North American Title by defeating Carmelo Hayes. Fans voted for Wes Lee to be Hayes’ challenger earlier in the night, but Hayes and Trick Williams attacked Lee backstage, and Solo later stepped up to challenge Hayes in the main event.

However, tonight’s NXT show opened up with Sikoa and Hayes backstage with WWE Hall of Famer & Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels. Michaels gave them props for last week’s match and thanked Sikoa for filling in, but said Sikoa must hand over the title because the match result cannot stand as he was not the challenger that fans picked.

Sikoa handed over the title to Michaels, and Michaels wished him good luck on RAW, SmackDown and wherever he may end up. Hayes asked Michaels to hand over the title to him, but Michaels said Hayes tried to outsmart the system and got burned. Michaels respected Hayes being cocky and arrogant, but he told him any time he thinks he’s bigger than the business, the business will slap him in the face, and that’s what it did. Michaels then announced that a 5-Man Ladder Match will take place at Halloween Havoc to crown the new NXT North American Champion.

This was Sikoa’s first reign with the NXT North American Title. He held the strap for 6 recognized days.

Hayes will be one of the Ladder Match participants, and qualifying matches will be held to determine the other participants.

Sikoa was recently called up to SmackDown to be with The Bloodline. He made his first and only NXT North American Title defense on last week’s SmackDown, retaining over Madcap Moss. Sikoa also held the title when he stood with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, Paul Heyman and Sami Zayn at last Saturday’s press conference in Las Vegas to announce the Logan Paul vs. Reigns match at WWE Crown Jewel.

The 2022 NXT “TakeOver: Halloween Havoc” Premium Live Event is scheduled for Saturday, October 22 from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. WWE is expected to announce matches soon.

Below are related shots from tonight’s NXT opening segment:

"I'm gonna need you to hand over the North American Championship."@ShawnMichaels didn't want to do it, but it had to be done. #WWENXT @WWESoloSikoa @Carmelo_WWE pic.twitter.com/gcYjAbuHN7 — WWE (@WWE) September 21, 2022