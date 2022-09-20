WWE NXT 2.0 Report – 9/20

– Tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0 episode opens up on the USA Network with highlights from last week’s NXT 2.0 One Year Anniversary show, including the teaser for the return of the black & gold.

– We see footage from earlier today, showing Carmelo Hayes knocking on someone’s office door in the back. New NXT North American Champion Solo Sikoa also enters the room and they have words. We see WWE Hall of Famer & Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels in the office now, it’s his office. Solo and Hayes are arguing but Michaels says we’re not doing this now. He gives them props for last week’s match and says he appreciates Solo working the match to fill in for Wes Lee, but says because Sikoa was not the person fans voted for to challenge Hayes last week, so the result of the match cannot stand. Michaels asks Sikoa to hand over the title and says he’s done it before so he knows it sucks. Michaels gives Sikoa props for what he’s done in NXT over the last year, and wishes him good luck on RAW, SmackDown or wherever he goes. Sikoa says he had some unfinished business to handle in NXT. Solo says he told Hayes he had next. Sikoa walks off and Hayes talks some trash. Hayes asked Michaels to hand over the title to him, but Michaels said Hayes tried to outsmart the system and got burned. Michaels respected Hayes being cocky and arrogant, but he told him any time he thinks he’s bigger than the business, the business will slap him in the face, and that’s what it did. Michaels reveals a 5-man Ladder Match for the vacant NXT North American Title at Halloween Havoc.

– We’re now live on a tape delay from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. Vic Joseph welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Wade Barrett, and they hype tonight’s show as fans cheer.

Best Of 3 Series, Part 2: Axiom vs. Nathan Frazer

We go right to the ring for tonight’s opener as Axiom comes out, as does Nathan Frazer. Axiom is currently leading this Best Of 3 Series, 1-0.

The bell rings and they go at it, trading holds and counters early on. Axiom tries for a submission but Frazer counters. We get a stalemate now. Fans do dueling chants as they lock up and go at it again. Vic says the qualifiers for the Halloween Havoc Ladder Match will begin tonight. More back and forth between Frazer and Axiom now.

Axiom takes control and keeps Frazer down with a headlock. Frazer with a leg scissors. Axiom counters with a submission of his own. They break and run the ropes but Axiom nails a kick. Frazer ends up trying to fly to the floor but Axiom cuts him off. Axiom goes to the top and leaps for a crossbody but Frazer dropkicks him out of the air. Axiom rolls to the floor for a breather as fans boo. We go to a picture-in-picture commercial break.

Back from the break and they’re going at it. Axiom with a big dropkick. Axiom drops Frazer, then springboards in from the apron with a flying clothesline for another 2 count. More back and forth now. Axiom barely hits an enziguri. Frazer with a dropkick for a close 2 count. Axiom drops Frazer with an enziguri.

Axiom calls for the finish but Frazer superkicks him for another close 2 count. Frazer can’t believe it. Fans chant “NXT!” now. They end up on top and Axiom hits a modified Spanish Fly. Frazer still kicks out. Fans chant “this is awesome!” now. Frazer fights Axiom off with back elbows. Frazer misses a moonsault and Axiom takes him down with a Sleeper, wrapping his legs around him from behind. Frazer fights out but Axiom takes him down into the LeBell Lock but Frazer gets the bottom rope to break the hold up. Axiom drops a stomp to Frazer but fans boo and the referee scolds him.

Axiom goes to the top but Frazer leaps up and nails a superplex, then holds it for a swinging neckbreaker. Frazer goes back to the top and hits the corkscrew 450 Splash for the pin to win and tie the series up 1-2.

Winner: Nathan Frazer

– After the match, Frazer stands tall as the music hits and we go to replays. Frazer celebrates.

– We get a promo from Alba Fyre. She sends a message to Unified NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose and says her title reign has been historic, but she looked through Rose’s soul last week and Rose knows Fyre is the one to take the title from her. Fyre says she will burn Rose’s empire to the ground. We cut backstage to the Toxic Lounge. Rose was watching Fyre’s promo. Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin enter, and ask Rose if she’s alright. Rose wasn’t impressed by what Fyre had to say. She says she will take out Fallon Henley next week, then do the same to Fyre. Rose says Jayne and Dolin have to win their match tonight and remind everyone why Toxic Attraction is at the top, while the others are at the bottom.

Toxic Attraction vs. Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley

We go back to the ring and out comes Toxic Attraction – Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne with Unified NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose. They pose at ringside and we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Vic plugs Connor’s Cure and Pediatric Cancer Awareness Month. We get a video promo from Damon Kemp now. He spray paints a Diamond Mine flag and talks about being behind the drama within The Diamond Mine. He destroyed Roderick Strong and laughs about sending flowers to Strong in the hospital just now. He goes on gloating about upsetting The Creed Brothers. Kemp is a world class athlete but he won’t fight them 2-on-1, but he will face them one-on-one, with the other back in the locker room. Kemp says they can pick who gets the work first. Kemp throws the Diamond Mine flag away and walks off. We cut backstage to Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley. Nile is furious over Kemp, saying it was him all along, and he destroyed The Diamond Mine. Paxley needs Nile to focus on their match. Nile says she is focused, let’s go. We go back to the ring and out comes Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley as Toxic Attraction looks on. Dolin starts off with Paxley and they go at it, trading offense early on.

Jayne tags in and they double team Paxley now. Jayne with a senton and a 2 count. Jayne taunts Nile now. Paxley tries to take advantage but Jayne keeps control. Dolin tags back in and rocks Paxley for a 2 count.

Dolin rocks Paxley with a big forearm, then rolls her into a 2 count. Paxley knocks Dolin out of the air and they both go down now. Nile and Jayne tag in now. Nile unloads and nails a big kick in the corner. Fans rally for Nile as she launches Jayne with a suplex for 2. Nile mounts more offense but she ends up losing control after a double team.

More back and forth for a few minutes. Jayne with a big kick while Dolin is holding Nile. Jayne covers for the pin to win while Dolin stops Paxley from making the save.

Winners: Toxic Attraction

– After the match, Toxic Attraction stands tall as the music hits.

– We see The Schism walking backstage. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see Tyler Bate arriving earlier today. We also see footage of JD McDonagh arriving for their #1 contender’s match tonight.

– We go back to the ring and The Schism is out – Joe Gacy, Rip Fowler and Jagger Reid.

Reid says last week signaled the end for those who are on the fence about The Schism as it’s time to pick a side, there’s no turning the other cheek to anyone not sitting under the shade of The Schism’s tree now. Fans chant “shut the hell up!” now. Reid goes on and says you all have been warned. Fowler says to those who are brave enough to walk with them and sit under their tree, The Schism will never abandon you, we will only hold you tighter in our arms.

Reid says the road to peace and inclusivity is bumpy but their mission is to make the world a better place and they accept the mission. Gacy says you all have brought this on yourself, change can be scary but we have given you ample time to accept the change and now whether or not you accept us, you will see the world through our eyes. Gacy says Cameron Grimes has had multiple chances and Gacy has been more than patient – he’s tried reasoning and compassion but it seems this world only respond to a firm hand.

Gacy says Grimes has made a life altering decision and to him and anyone else who refuses to listen, the wrath of The Schism is imminent. The music interrupts and out comes Edris Enofe and Malik Blade. They rush the ring and start brawling, sending The Dyad to the floor. They then fly out and take them back down as Gacy looks on. Enofe gets in Gacy’s face.

The Dyad vs. Malik Blade and Edris Enofe

Malik Blade brings Rip Fowler into the ring as the bell hits. They go at it and Blade nails a dropkick. Edris Enofe tags in and they double team Fowler for a close 2 count.

Fowler turns it around and drops Enofe in the corner. Jagger Reid tags in and drops Enofe for a quick pin attempt. Reid keeps contorl until Enofe flips away and tags in Blade. Blade drops both opponents, then Enofe sends them to the floor. Blade charges and Enofe launches him over the top rope, taking The Dyad down at ringside. Enofe and Blade stand tall as fans cheer them on and we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Fowler is trading shots with Blade. Blade misses the tag and in comes Reid for the double team. They nail a big double team move at ringside now and Gacy is proud as fans boo. The Schism does a group hug at ringside as the boos go on.

The double team continues in the ring now. Reid works Blade over as fans try to rally. Enofe finally tags in and runs wild on both opponents. Blade unloads on Fowler but Reid makes the save. Enofe then puts Reid against Fowler in the corner and unloads on both of them with strikes. Enofe sends Reid out of the ring, then takes Fowler back down. Blade comes back in and they double team Fowler for a close 2 count as a nervous Gacy looks on.

More back and forth until Reid dumps Blade over the top rope to the floor to save Fowler. Fowler with a cheap shot to the throat of Enofe. Reid comes in and leaps off Fowler’s back for a big Destroyer to Enofe. The Dyad then hits the double team on Enofe in the middle of the ring and Reid covers for the pin to win.

Winners: The Dyad

– After the match, Gacy is all smiles as he joins The Dyad in the middle of the ring. The music hits as we go to replays. The Schism poses again and hugs to end the segment.

– We get a look back at the debut of “The Super Diva” Quincy Elliott last week.

Wendy Choo vs. Cora Jade

We go back to the ring and out first comes Wendy Choo. Choo is all smiles as she heads to the ring and we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and we get a promo from Roxanne Perez, who talks about her recent loss to Meiko Satomura. Perez says she may have lost the match, but she gained Meiko’s respect. A video from Meiko airs now. She says Perez is really tough, she was hard on Perez but Perez still stood up to her. Meiko says Perez has a fighting spirit and she thinks the time is near for when she will be a champion, and Satomura is looking forward to that day. We also see how Cora Jade attacked Perez after she and Satomura shared a bow. Perez says she found toughness and grit she didn’t know she had in the match with Satomura, and she can’t thank Satomura enough for that, but she will use that against Jade. Perez says the next time she and Jade meet in the ring, Jade will face a tougher, more determined Roxanne Perez. We go back to the ring and out comes Jade now. The bell rings and Jade takes Choo to the corner, then pats her on the head and taunts her.

Choo shoves Jade tot he mat. They go at it and Choo takes Jade down with a headlock as fans do dueling chants now. Choo shows Jade up on the mat, taunts her and grounds her again to a pop. They get up and Choo drops Jade with a shoulder for a 2 count. Choo with a dropkick. Choo with a running kick in the corner to send Jade to the floor for a breather.

Choo tries for a baseball slide but Jade catches her and turns it around. Jade comes back in to boos now. She works Choo over and chokes her on the middle rope with a knee. The referee warns Jade. Jade taunts Choo to boos, then nails a running elbow to the back of the head. Choo kicks out at 2.

Jade keeps Choo grounded, working her over as the dueling chants continue. Choo fights out and mounts offense with strikes. Choo with a big overhead throw across the ring. Choo with the cartwheel forearm into the corner. Jade avoids a German suplex but Choo keeps her held and nails the German. Choo charges into the corner but Jade trips her face-first into the turnbuckles. Jade drops Choo with a DDT in the middle of the ring for the pin to win.

Winner: Cora Jade

– After the match, Jade stands tall as the music hits. We go to replays. Jade makes her exit and taunts Choo from the entrance-way. Lash Legend enters the ring from behind Choo, then levels her with a big kick as Choo turns around. Jade looks on and smiles as Legend kneels down and talks some trash to Choo. Fans boo Legend.

– Sarah Schreiber is backstage with Unified NXT Champion Bron Breakker, asking about tonight’s main event. Breakker first wants to thank fans for voting him to be the NXT 2.0 Superstar of the Year. Bron talks about the strengths of Tyler Bate and JD McDonagh, and says it could go either way but it will be a main event match for sure. Schreiber presses and Bron predicts Bate will win. Bron says they had an absolute banger at Worlds Collide, and he can’t wait to do that again.

– Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams are backstage. Trick says what happened last week is over, and this week is a new day because you are Carmelo Hayes. Hayes agrees and walks off, fired up. Trick follows and we go back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we get a vignette for tonight’s debut by Oro Mensah. Kelly Kincaid is backstage with Mensah now, asking about his match with Grayson Waller. He came to next to face the best and Waller is one of the best, because he even tweets about it, right? Mensah goes on and says tonight he will make sure he qualifies for the Ladder Match at Halloween Havoc. Kincaid wishes him good luck and he thanks her.

– We go back to the ring and out comes Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams.

Trick calls for the music to be cut and tells everyone to shut their mouth so the A-Champ can speak. Trick brings up what happened last week and tells Hayes to talk his talk. Hayes says vote or no vote, he is the biggest Superstar in NXT. Period. Hayes goes on about people praying for his downfall. He wants the person who played Solo Sikoa’s music last week, the referee who counted the pin, and the timekeeper to lose their jobs tonight. Hayes doesn’t care what Bloodline Solo comes from, Solo came into Hayes’ house and took something that belongs to him. Hayes doesn’t care how you flip it, he is still the A-Champion. The music interrupts and out comes Chase University – Andre Chase, Bodhi Hayward and Thea Hail.

Fans chant for Chase U now. Andre saw what happened last week and he thinks what we have here is a… Hayes interrupts before he can say teachable moment, and says he can do this any time but tonight because we’re all talking serious business now. Andre enters the ring with his crew. Trick warns him to not finish the line. Chase says we have a teachable moment and the crowd pops.

Trick Williams and Carmelo Hayes vs. Chase University

The bell rings and Trick Williams goes at it with Andre Chase to start this tag team match. Chase with a hip toss and some trash talking to Carmelo Hayes. Trick rocks Chase and in comes Hayes for the double team as Trick nails a dropkick. Hayes covers for 2 as Bodhi Hayward looks on.

Chase fights back as fans rally for Chase U. Bodhi tags in for the double team as fans do dueling chants now. Hayes takes Bodhi to the corner to turn it back around. Trick tags back in and goes to work on Hayward. Hayward blocks a shot and nails an arm dag, then a big tackle for a pop. Chase tags back in and trades strikes with Trick. Chase with a side Russian leg sweep. Chase stomps away on Trick as fans spell “C-H-A-S-E-U!” with him. Bodhi tags back in and he’s fired up. Thea Hail cheers them on from ringside.

Bodhi scoops Trick into a Torture Rack but Hayes tags in and breaks Trick free. They drop Bodhi with a double clothesline. Hayes levels Bodhi and shows off, then nails a kick for a 2 count. Trick tags back in for the corner double team. Trick stomps away on Hayward now, then rocks him with a big right hand. Bodhi ducks a clothesline and in comes Chase. Chase unloads on Trick and knocks Hayes off the apron. Chase with an Atomic Drop and a slam to Trick for a big pop.

Chase leaps off the top but has to roll through. Trick rocks him and in comes Hayes with a big pump kick, then a superkick to knock Bodhi off the apron. Hayes springboards but Chase dodges him. Chase counters and rolls Hayes up out of nowhere for the pin to win and get the upset.

Winners: Chase University

– After the match, Chase, Hayward and Hail immediately rush into the crowd to celebrate with the Chase U Student Section as the music hits. Trick and Hayes are shocked and upset as they look on from the ring.

– We see Sanga walking backstage. Von Wagner and Mr. Stone are also shown walking. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Gallus is backstage with their own mini-pub set up. Brooks Jensen, Josh Briggs and Fallon Henley walk in. They say Gallus is getting comfortable around here when they figured Gallus would leave NXT 2.0 after Worlds Collide. The two sides end up having words until security gets involved.

Sanga vs. Von Wagner

We go back to the ring and Sanga is wrapping up his entrance as Alicia Taylor does the introductions. Sanga yells out and stares ahead. Out next comes Von Wagner with Mr. Stone to boos. Sanga stares Stone down.

The bell hits and they have words while sizing each other up. Wagner ducks a shot and they collide with shoulders. Sanga drops Wagner. Wagner with big right hands and kicks out of the corner. Sanga runs into an elbow but then drops Wagner with a right hand. Sanga scoops Wagner for a slam but Wagner slides out, then sends Sanga into the turnbuckles.

Wagner unloads with more strikes in the corner as the referee warns him. Sanga fights out with right hands of his own. Wagner knees Sanga and beats him down to the mat as the boos get louder. Wagner grounds Sanga on his knees now. Sanga fights free with big body blows. Sanga with a corner splash, then a big sidewalk slam. Wagner rolls to the floor for a breather as Sanga yells out. Sanga then knocks Von off the apron with a big boot.

Sanga follows and clotheslines Von at ringside. Sanga yells out now. Stone leaps off the apron but Sanga catches him in mid-air. Sanga goes for a chokeslam to Stone but Von makes the save from behind. Von attacks at ringside and sends Sanga face-first into the ring post and the steel ring steps. Von brings it back in the ring and nails a big boot, then he lifts Sanga up to his shoulders for a big slam to the mat. Von covers for the pin to win.

Winner: Von Wagner

– After the match, Von stands tall as the music hits. We go to replays. Von stands tall with Stone at the entrance-way, taunting Sanga. Sanga recovers from the beating in the ring.

– We get a video promo from Wes Lee. He admits Trick Williams and Carmelo Hayes did a number on him last week, but he’s been medically cleared and is more than ready to qualify for the Ladder Match at Halloween Havoc. Lee says there’s a rumor going around on how he had the chance to not even qualify for Halloween Havoc, and this is true, but he refuses to have special treatment. Lee says the WWE Universe trusted him to walk out with the NXT North American Title last week, and he fees like he let the fans down. Lee goes on and says he’s going to earn it now.

– Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo interrupts Sarah Schreiber backstage and takes shots at Wes Lee. Stacks says Lee will regret his decision to qualify for the Halloween Havoc Ladder Match because next week he will have to face The Don of NXT, Tony D’Angelo. Stacks walks off.

NXT North American Title Ladder Match Qualifying Match: Grayson Waller vs. Oro Mensah

We go back to the ring and out comes Grayson Waller for the first NXT North American Title Ladder Match qualifier. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and we get a promo from a fired up Cameron Grimes. He says Joe Gacy targets the vulnerable and feasts on the weak, but Grimes is none of that. He says Gacy preaches about peace and compassion, but he will find none of that next week because Grimes will chop down The Schism’s tree, throw it in the wood chipper, and use it as fuel to go straight to the moon. We go back to the ring and out comes the debuting Oro Mensah, formerly known as Oliver Carter of NXT UK. Waller laughs and jokes at Mensah but rocks him to start.

Mensah tries for a hip toss but Waller clotheslines him. Waller shows off some more and works on the arm now. Waller blocks a move and slams Mensah by his hair, then applies an arm submission. Mensah tries to fight free but Waller keeps him down, and again. Mensah finally turns it around and works on the arm of Waller now. Mensah runs up Waller’s chest in the corner, taunts him and delivers arm drags when Waller charges.

Waller with a big slap and some trash talking. Mensah unloads with strikes and beats Waller into the corner. Waller dodges a pump kick, then hits a big belly-to-back suplex from his shoulders. Waller receives boos from the crowd. Waller with knees to the back now as the referee warns him. Waller with more offense as a “Waller sucks!” chant starts. Mensah tries to fight back but Waller beats him down. Waller cuts off another comeback attempt and beats on Mensah from behind to more boos. Waller grounds Mensah by his arm now, working him over.

Waller removes his own elbow pad and unloads with elbow strikes. Mensah kicks out at 2. Waller with more trash talking. He scoops Mensah to his shoulders but Mensah fights free and keeps throwing strikes. Mensah mounts some offense now, nailing a springboard moonsault for a pop. Waller fights Mensah off with elbows but Mensah drops Waller with a kick. Waller drops Mensah over the top rope, then goes to the floor for a breather. Waller goes to run the ramp and roll back into the ring for the Blockbuster but Apollo Crews appears out of nowhere at ringside. Waller is terrified. Crews is smiling but he has a bloody-looking tear coming down his cheek.

Mensah takes advantage of the shocked Waller, and then leaps out of the ring, taking Waller down at ringside. Mensah brings it back in and hits a big spinning heel kick in the corner. Mensah covers for the pin to win and qualify for Halloween Havoc.

Winner: Oro Mensah

– After the match, Mensah celebrates and stands tall as the music hits. Crews looks on from the entrance-way now and he’s all business while staring Waller down.

– The Creed Brothers are at The Diamond Mine Dojo working out. The brothers argue over who gets to take on Damon Kemp first to get revenge, and they both want to beat Kemp’s ass. Brutus Creed brings up how Kemp messed up his face, and Julius Creed says that’s fine but forget about the match, just end Kemp’s career. Brutus says that’s a deal. They go back to working out.

#1 Contender’s Match: Tyler Bate vs. JD McDonagh

We go back to the ring for tonight’s main event to determine a new #1 contender to Unified NXT Champion Bron Breakker. The music hits and out comes Breakker to a pop. He has a young fan from Connor’s Cure with him – Landon “The Conqueror” Chase. They hold up the NXT Title belt together as fans cheer them on. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and we get the final “coming soon” teaser from Sol Ruca. She says she expresses herself through her music, photography and artwork. Her home is in the middle of the ocean, where it’s just her and the spirit of the water, no distractions, absolute peace. Ruca says but as the tide rises, it’s time to come ashore. Ruca says next week she will leave the beach and hit the ring. Added to next week’s show is Joe Gacy vs. Cameron Grimes, plus Gallus vs. Brooks Jensen and Josh Briggs in a Pub Rules match. We go back to the ring and out comes Tyler Bate to a pop. Breakker looks on and he has joined the announcers for commentary. Out next comes JD McDonagh to determine who receives the next title shot from Breakker.

The bell rings and JD stares Bate down. They lock up and go at it. JD takes Bate down by his arm. Fans chant for Bate as he fights back. More back and forth and counters between the two early on. They trade pin attempts and Bate clotheslines JD for a 2 count. Bate grounds JD by his arm now.

Bate keeps control and spins JD around but JD counters with a roll-up for 2. They trade several quick pin attempts and even more counters. Bate with a big roll-up from JD’s shoulders. They keep going and both go down in the middle of the ring. We go to a picture-in-picture.

Back from the break and we see how JD git a big Uranage into a moonsault for a close 2 count during the break. JD has a Boston Crab applied in the middle of the ring now as fans cheer for Bate. Bate gets to the ropes to break the hold. JD holds Bate by his arm and kicks away. Bate blocks the Devil Inside suplex, then launches JD into the corner, sending him out to the floor. Bate runs the ropes and nails a big dive to the floor onto JD, right in front of Breakker and the announcers. JD just smiles. Fans chant “NXT!” now.

JD slams Bate’s face into the announce table while taunting Breakker. JD brings it back into the ring but Bate catches him in mid-air, then turns that into a suplex. Bate kips-up, then hits a standing Shooting Star Press for another close 2 count in the middle of the ring.

Bate mounts some offense but misses a running elbow into the corner. Bate catches JD on his shoulders but ends up spinning him around in the middle of the ring. Bron says he’s been there before. Bate slams a dizzy JD to the mat for a 2 count. Another “this is awesome!” chant starts up. Bate sends JD to the apron but JD dumps him to the floor when he charges. JD with a big kick from the apron, then a moonsault to the floor.

JD brings Bate back in and hits the 450 Splash but Bate somehow kicks out. JD immediately goes into a Brainbuster but Bate still kicks out. JD is shocked as Bron looks on. JD and Bate trade shots from their knees now. They fight up and trade big slaps and strikes as fans go along with them. The flurry of punches continues to an applause. Bate gets rocked, but so does JD. JD blocks the Tyler Driver 97. More back and forth now. JD catches BATE

JD is briefly celebrating on his knees but Bate reaches up with a stiff left to drop Bate. Fans chant “NXT!” and “fight forever!” now. Bate goes to the top but JD cuts him off. Bate rocks JD and tries for a super Tyler Driver 97 but he can’t get it. JD with a big headbutt. JD climbs back up to a “this is awesome!” chant. JD brings Bate to the mat with a huge Spanish Fly. JD then yanks Bate from the mat into the Devil Inside suplex for the pin to win and earn the future title shot.

Winner and New #1 Contender: JD McDonagh

– After the match, JD stands tall as the music hits. We go to replays. Breakker enters the ring and faces off with JD now. They have words until the music interrupts and out comes Ilja Dragunov to a huge pop. JD is furious. Ilja plays to the crowd as Bron looks on. Ilja wipes his feet an enters the ring, approaching Bron, who is all smiles. Ilja steps to Bron but JD steps to Ilja. Bron raises the Unified NXT Title in the air as the three-way staredown heats up. Fans chant “NXT!” as tonight’s show goes off the air.