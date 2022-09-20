Custom WWE Championship sent to PLL champions Waterdogs LC

Sep 20, 2022 - by Marc Middleton

Triple H congratulated the Waterogs Lacrosse Club on their Premier Lacrosse League Championship win over the Chaos Lacrosse Club this past Sunday. He tweeted the following and tagged MVP Michael Sowers plus PLL co-founder Paul Rabil-

It was announced earlier this year that WWE is an investor into the lacrosse league. Rabil also tweeted about Waterdogs’ win and tagged Triple H & Stephanie McMahon. He wrote-

Post Category: News     Tags:

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Karma Dean

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal