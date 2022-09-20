Custom WWE Championship sent to PLL champions Waterdogs LC

Triple H congratulated the Waterogs Lacrosse Club on their Premier Lacrosse League Championship win over the Chaos Lacrosse Club this past Sunday. He tweeted the following and tagged MVP Michael Sowers plus PLL co-founder Paul Rabil-

Congratulations to MVP @MichaelSowers22 and the @PLLWaterdogs on their first @PremierLacrosse Championship. A major milestone so you have to celebrate like a @WWE champion! @paulrabil pic.twitter.com/24jMR8Bfkb — Triple H (@TripleH) September 20, 2022

It was announced earlier this year that WWE is an investor into the lacrosse league. Rabil also tweeted about Waterdogs’ win and tagged Triple H & Stephanie McMahon. He wrote-