Triple H comments on WarGames

As reported earlier, WWE announced that the 11/26 Survivor Series from Boston will feature men’s and women’s WarGames matches. Triple H spoke with The Ringer and commented on the match being storyline-driven. He said-

“We’ll have a men’s WarGames match and a women’s WarGames match. The tradition of the Survivor Series has ebbed and flowed and changed slightly over time, but this will be similar to that. This will not be Raw versus SmackDown. It will be much more story-line driven. I still look at it as a traditional component to Survivor Series in there because it’s large teams of people competing. We just upped the ante a little bit with WarGames and made it evolve.”

Triple H also tweeted on the match-