Kenny Omega Pulled From AAA TripleMania XXX Due To AEW Suspension AEW

Konnan has revealed that there were originally plans for Kenny Omega to wrestle in the main event of the October 15 TripleMania XXX: Mexico City show.

Next month’s event will be the third and final TripleMania XXX show of the year. On Konnan’s ‘Keeping It 100′ podcast‘, the wrestling veteran confirmed that Omega cannot wrestle for the company due to his AEW suspension.