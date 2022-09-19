Hulu set to lose next-day rights for WWE TV shows

WWE’s days on Hulu are numbered as all content are set to be removed from the streaming service on Saturday, September 25.

The next-day rights for Monday Night Raw, NXT, Main Event, Level-Up, as well as Miz & Mrs, Total Bellas, and Total Divas all have an “EXP SAT” tag on them. The situation for Smackdown is different as ever since it moved to FOX, the FOX Sports app has been showing it the next day and there are only the latest four episodes of Smackdown on Hulu.

Hulu, which is majority-owned by Disney and part by NBCUniversal, had the next-day rights for WWE shows for the past 10 years but there seems to be no new deal in sight.

WWE co-CEO Nick Khan has said that multiple bidders will be involved in getting the next-day rights for WWE television shows and also left the door open for combining these rights with their main TV deal which expires in 2024 for an even bigger deal.

The company is still in talks with Hulu over an extension. NBCUniversal recently pulled all of its shows from Hulu and moved the next-day showing to its streaming service Peacock.