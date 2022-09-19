Bron Breakker and The Steiners on Table For Three
The “Steiner Diner” episode of WWE Table For Three will premiere on Peacock/WWE Network this Friday.
The episode will feature WWE Hall of Famers The Steiners with their nephew/son, NXT Champion Bron Breakker.
Take a seat at the #SteinerDiner in an all-new episode of #TableFor3 headlining a stellar week of new and original content streaming exclusively on @peacock in the U.S. and @WWENetwork everywhere else this week!https://t.co/FL5VWqZ0S9
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) September 19, 2022