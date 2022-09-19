Bron Breakker and The Steiners on Table For Three

Sep 19, 2022 - by Marc Middleton

The “Steiner Diner” episode of WWE Table For Three will premiere on Peacock/WWE Network this Friday.

The episode will feature WWE Hall of Famers The Steiners with their nephew/son, NXT Champion Bron Breakker.

