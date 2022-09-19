9/18/22 WWE house show results from Oakland, CA
– Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler defeated Xia Li & Shotzi Blackheart
– WWE IC Title: Gunther (c) ( w/ Kaiser ) defeated Ricochet / Madcap Moss : Gunther pinned Moss after a clothesline.
NOTE : The Lights Go to Red, and White Rabbit Plays ….
White Rabbit! #wwe #wweoakland pic.twitter.com/xPc3Oz5C0g
— Matt Kempke (@realmattkempke) September 19, 2022
– WWE Smackdown Women’s Title: Liv Morgan (c) defeated Natalya with the Oblivion finisher.
– Drew McIntyre and The New Day defeated The Usos and Sami Zayn : McIntyre pins Zayn after giving him the Claymore.
.@DMcIntyreWWE pins @SamiZayn to pick up the victory for himself and The New Day against The Bloodline at #WWEOakland. #WWE #WWERaw #Raw #SmackDown #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/nNt7oGeUfc
— Baby Huey (@BabyHuey83) September 19, 2022
– Alexa Bliss / Asuka / Bianca Belair d Damage Control : Belair with the KOD on Dakota Kai.
– WWE U.S. Title: Bobby Lashely (c) defeated Austin Theory in a very short match with the spear and pinfall.
– After the match, Kevin Owens comes to the ring and challenges Theory for the MITB briefcase. Theory refuses, and gets a Stunner.
– Street Fight: Matt Riddle defeated Seth Rollins
