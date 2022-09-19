9/18/22 WWE house show results from Oakland, CA

– Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler defeated Xia Li & Shotzi Blackheart

– WWE IC Title: Gunther (c) ( w/ Kaiser ) defeated Ricochet / Madcap Moss : Gunther pinned Moss after a clothesline.

NOTE : The Lights Go to Red, and White Rabbit Plays ….

– WWE Smackdown Women’s Title: Liv Morgan (c) defeated Natalya with the Oblivion finisher.

– Drew McIntyre and The New Day defeated The Usos and Sami Zayn : McIntyre pins Zayn after giving him the Claymore.

– Alexa Bliss / Asuka / Bianca Belair d Damage Control : Belair with the KOD on Dakota Kai.

– WWE U.S. Title: Bobby Lashely (c) defeated Austin Theory in a very short match with the spear and pinfall.

– After the match, Kevin Owens comes to the ring and challenges Theory for the MITB briefcase. Theory refuses, and gets a Stunner.

– Street Fight: Matt Riddle defeated Seth Rollins

