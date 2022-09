It appears Kenny Omega’s bite mark from the alleged attack from Ace Steel was visible on the Capcom livestream yesterday…

Kenny Omega’s bite mark on his left forearm from Ace Steel was STILL visible even after 2 weeks on the Capcom TV livestream earlier today. 😬 pic.twitter.com/e6pvaDKn4J — House of the American Dragon 🐉 (@DrainBamager) September 18, 2022