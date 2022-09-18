Bill DeMott announced for the upcoming King of ISPW Tournament

Filed to GERWECK.NET:

THE KING OF ISPW TOURNAMENT TAKES PLACE NEXT FRIDAY NIGHT IN TOTOWA, NJ

Event: The King of ISPW Tournament

Location: ISPW Arena (Totowa PAL)

Address: 150 Chamberlain Ave, Totowa, NJ

Date: Friday, September 23rd, 2022

Time: 7:30PM Bell/6:30 Doors

First Round Matches:

LSG vs. Rick Recon

“The Samoan Storm” Afa Jr vs. Michael Mars

“The Superstar” Danny Morrison vs. Bull James

Shawn Donavan vs. Traxx

BULL JAMES

Years Pro: 17

Weight: 320lbs.

Height: 6’2”

Finishing Move: Bombs Away

Trained By: Matt Borne, TAZ, Dusty Rhodes, Billy Gunn, Bill DeMott, William Regal, Robby Brookside, Norman Smiley, Nick Dinsmore, Sara Del Ray, Adam Pearce, Danny Morrison, Danny Inferno, Judas Young

Titles Held: ISPW Heavyweight Title, ECPW Showcase Title, NYWC Heavyweight Title (2x), NYWC Fusion Title, NYWC Tag Team Titles, ACE Tag Team Titles (2x)

“THE SUPERSTAR” DANNY MORRISON

Years Pro: 26

Weight: 229lbs.

Height: 5’11

Finishing Move: Danaconda Clutch

Trained By: Taz, Perry Saturn

Titles Held: ECW Tag Team Title, ISPW Heavyweight Title. Wrestle Pro Tag Team Titles, MCW Heavyweight Title, NWA Florida Heavyweight Title (2x), MEWF Heavyweight Title, NWA Force One Heavyweight Title (2x), MCW Tag Team Title, XPW TV Title, SCW Heavyweight Title

“THE SAMOAN STORM” AFA JR

Years Pro: 24

Weight: 301lbs.

Height: 6’2”

Finishing Move: Air Samoa

Trained By: Afa the Wild Samoan, Dr Tom Pritchard, Bill Demott

Titles Held: WWC Tag Team Champion (3x), PPW Heavyweight Title, WXW Heavyweight Title, JCW Television Title, ISPW Light Heavyweight Title, FCW Southern Title, DPW Heavyweight Title, WXW Hardcore Title, WXW Television Title, BWS Heavyweight Title

LSG

Years Pro: 11

Weight: 201lbs.

Height: 5’10”

Finishing Move: The Launch Code

Trained By: Monster Factory, Ring of Honor Dojo

Titles Held: Monster Factory Pro Wrestling Heavyweight Title, WrestlePro Silver Title, Xcite Wrestling International Title

TRAXX

Years Pro: 14

Weight: 235lbs.

Height: 6’0”

Finishing Move: The Derailer

Trained By: Nick Dinsmore, Rip Rogers, Bill DeMott

Titles Held: IWWS Mid-West Title, IWWS Tag Team Title, VFW National Title, PPW TV Title

MICHAEL MARS

Years Pro: 30

Weight: 228lbs.

Height: 5’11”

Finishing Move: Mars Landing

Trained By: Iron Mike Sharpe

Titles Held: NWA NY Tag Titles, CZW Tag Team Titles, 3WA Heavyweight Title, 3WA Heavyweight Title, 3WA Lightweight Title, 3WA Tag Team Title, WWC Heavyweight Title, WWC Tag Team Title, RCW Heavyweight Title

SHAWN DONAVAN

Years Pro: 21

Weight: 235lbs.

Height: 6’1”

Finishing Move: Knee Trigger

Trained By: Dr. Tom Prichard, Chris Candido, Kevin Knight

Titles Held: ISPW Tri-State Title, IWF Heavyweight Title, IWF American Title, IWF Tag Team Title, WrestlePro Silver Title, Stand Alone Wrestling Heavyweight Title, Spartan Championship Wrestling Heavyweight Title, PPW Tag Team Title, WXWC4 Tag Team Title, SuperKrazee Tag Team Title, USA Pro Tag Team Title

RICK RECON

Years Pro: 7

Weight: 220lbs

Height: 6”0

Finishing Move: The Encore

Trained By: Bob Evans

Titles: ICW Northeast Title, BWF US Title, BWF 5 Boroughs Title, TCW Middleweight Title, IWF American Title (2x)

Former WWE/WCW Superstar BILL DEMOTT will be on hand to crown the winner of the tournament.

There will also be two non-tournament matches:

ISPW World Heavyweight Title Match

Justin Corino w/ Maven (Champion) vs. HC Loc w/TJ Epixx

Tornado Tag Team Match

The Now vs. The Birds of The Sun

ALSO APPEARING: Host of Busted Open Radio Dave LaGreca, Miss Deville, and “Agent To The Stars” Nicky Benz.

