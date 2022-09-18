Bill DeMott announced for the upcoming King of ISPW Tournament
Filed to GERWECK.NET:
THE KING OF ISPW TOURNAMENT TAKES PLACE NEXT FRIDAY NIGHT IN TOTOWA, NJ
Event: The King of ISPW Tournament
Location: ISPW Arena (Totowa PAL)
Address: 150 Chamberlain Ave, Totowa, NJ
Date: Friday, September 23rd, 2022
Time: 7:30PM Bell/6:30 Doors
First Round Matches:
LSG vs. Rick Recon
“The Samoan Storm” Afa Jr vs. Michael Mars
“The Superstar” Danny Morrison vs. Bull James
Shawn Donavan vs. Traxx
BULL JAMES
Years Pro: 17
Weight: 320lbs.
Height: 6’2”
Finishing Move: Bombs Away
Trained By: Matt Borne, TAZ, Dusty Rhodes, Billy Gunn, Bill DeMott, William Regal, Robby Brookside, Norman Smiley, Nick Dinsmore, Sara Del Ray, Adam Pearce, Danny Morrison, Danny Inferno, Judas Young
Titles Held: ISPW Heavyweight Title, ECPW Showcase Title, NYWC Heavyweight Title (2x), NYWC Fusion Title, NYWC Tag Team Titles, ACE Tag Team Titles (2x)
“THE SUPERSTAR” DANNY MORRISON
Years Pro: 26
Weight: 229lbs.
Height: 5’11
Finishing Move: Danaconda Clutch
Trained By: Taz, Perry Saturn
Titles Held: ECW Tag Team Title, ISPW Heavyweight Title. Wrestle Pro Tag Team Titles, MCW Heavyweight Title, NWA Florida Heavyweight Title (2x), MEWF Heavyweight Title, NWA Force One Heavyweight Title (2x), MCW Tag Team Title, XPW TV Title, SCW Heavyweight Title
“THE SAMOAN STORM” AFA JR
Years Pro: 24
Weight: 301lbs.
Height: 6’2”
Finishing Move: Air Samoa
Trained By: Afa the Wild Samoan, Dr Tom Pritchard, Bill Demott
Titles Held: WWC Tag Team Champion (3x), PPW Heavyweight Title, WXW Heavyweight Title, JCW Television Title, ISPW Light Heavyweight Title, FCW Southern Title, DPW Heavyweight Title, WXW Hardcore Title, WXW Television Title, BWS Heavyweight Title
LSG
Years Pro: 11
Weight: 201lbs.
Height: 5’10”
Finishing Move: The Launch Code
Trained By: Monster Factory, Ring of Honor Dojo
Titles Held: Monster Factory Pro Wrestling Heavyweight Title, WrestlePro Silver Title, Xcite Wrestling International Title
TRAXX
Years Pro: 14
Weight: 235lbs.
Height: 6’0”
Finishing Move: The Derailer
Trained By: Nick Dinsmore, Rip Rogers, Bill DeMott
Titles Held: IWWS Mid-West Title, IWWS Tag Team Title, VFW National Title, PPW TV Title
MICHAEL MARS
Years Pro: 30
Weight: 228lbs.
Height: 5’11”
Finishing Move: Mars Landing
Trained By: Iron Mike Sharpe
Titles Held: NWA NY Tag Titles, CZW Tag Team Titles, 3WA Heavyweight Title, 3WA Heavyweight Title, 3WA Lightweight Title, 3WA Tag Team Title, WWC Heavyweight Title, WWC Tag Team Title, RCW Heavyweight Title
SHAWN DONAVAN
Years Pro: 21
Weight: 235lbs.
Height: 6’1”
Finishing Move: Knee Trigger
Trained By: Dr. Tom Prichard, Chris Candido, Kevin Knight
Titles Held: ISPW Tri-State Title, IWF Heavyweight Title, IWF American Title, IWF Tag Team Title, WrestlePro Silver Title, Stand Alone Wrestling Heavyweight Title, Spartan Championship Wrestling Heavyweight Title, PPW Tag Team Title, WXWC4 Tag Team Title, SuperKrazee Tag Team Title, USA Pro Tag Team Title
RICK RECON
Years Pro: 7
Weight: 220lbs
Height: 6”0
Finishing Move: The Encore
Trained By: Bob Evans
Titles: ICW Northeast Title, BWF US Title, BWF 5 Boroughs Title, TCW Middleweight Title, IWF American Title (2x)
Former WWE/WCW Superstar BILL DEMOTT will be on hand to crown the winner of the tournament.
There will also be two non-tournament matches:
ISPW World Heavyweight Title Match
Justin Corino w/ Maven (Champion) vs. HC Loc w/TJ Epixx
Tornado Tag Team Match
The Now vs. The Birds of The Sun
ALSO APPEARING: Host of Busted Open Radio Dave LaGreca, Miss Deville, and “Agent To The Stars” Nicky Benz.
FOLLOW ISPW ON SOCIAL MEDIA
Twitter: @ISPWWrestling
Instagram: @ISPWWrestling
Facebook: @ISPW Wrestling
One. Week. Away! Totowa PAL in Totowa, NJ
🎟: https://t.co/bweCD5ah0R pic.twitter.com/XXLsEkILnW
— ISPW Wrestling (@ISPWWrestling) September 17, 2022