WWE officially announces Reigns vs Paul for Undisputed WWE Universal title at Crown Jewel

WWE held a press conference at the Dawg House Saloon and Sports Book located inside the Resorts World Las Vegas to officially announce Roman Reigns vs Logan Paul for the Undisputed WWE Universal title at the upcoming Crown Jewel premium live event in Saudi Arabia.

Michael Cole hosted the press conference and first invited Roman Reigns, Paul Heyman, The Usos, Solo Sikoa, and Sami Zayn to the stage. Cole then invited Logan Paul to join them as well.

WWE’s Chief Content Officer, Paul Levesque, was the last man to come in to make the announcement of the match.

Triple H thanked all the fans and media who came in for the announcement. He mentioned that WWE is all about spectacles and events such as WrestleMania and Clash at the Castle and then mentioned next year’s Mania at SoFi Stadium.

Levesque said that speaking of spectacles, they cannot not mention Saudi Arabia and Crown Jewel and then announced “a match like no other, a spectacle like no other,” as Roman Reigns defends the Undisputed WWE Universal title against Logan Paul.

He called Paul a “culture phenomenal with 100 million social media followers” and said he earned his respect with what he did in the ring already.

Speaking about Reigns, he said there is no one in this industry even close that touches the level that Roman Reigns is in right now.

Both Reigns and Paul then took the podium for a few words.

“Everything Triple H said up here is true,” Reigns said as a kid in the audience yelled, “you suck!” That prompted Reigns to crack a smile and respond, “I’m the greatest of all time, kid!”

The champ said that he appreciates Paul and he could be the third match on any card he headlines but being in the main event is a big mistake.

“In Saudi Arabia, I’m gonna show you what God Mode really looks like,” Reigns said.

Paul took the podium next and thanked WWE and Triple H for trusting him that in his third match he’s wrestling Roman Reigns in the main event of a premium live event. He said that come Crown Jewel, he will deliver a performance like we’ve never seen before.

“Roman Reigns will acknowledge me on November 5,” Paul said.

The press conference ended with both Reigns and Paul coming face-to-face and Reigns pushing Paul away.