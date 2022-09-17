Notes on Bayley, Booker T, Edge, and Indi Hartwell

– During a recent interview with Justin from The Wrestling Classic, Bayley revealed the superstar she would like to add to Damage CTRL if they were to compete in a WarGames Match.

She said “Fourth partner, I guess I’m gonna have to go with Indi [Hartwell]. We spent a lot of time together and she knows how my big ol’ brain up here is working and where I’m at right now in my career. She’s a ride-or-die, you know. She’s there because of the match I had, so I know she’s gonna go into war with me.”

– Booker T recently stated that he would like to wrestle Edge in one more match at Wrestlemania….

If they were to ask me to do a WrestleMania match with Edge, of course I would do it. I don’t think there’s anything on their radar or anything like that. I don’t have any itch to scratch as far as getting back in the ring or anything. But you know me guys. I’m all about that paper, baby. You know, that WrestleMania check was always good. Always good. You know, so, I would love to step back in the ring if the situation was right. I heard Baron Corbin calling me out. You know, Sami Zayn is out there doing some stuff. There are certain guys I would love to do some stuff with, but they better be able to take care of me more than anything.

