Maria Kanellis says Women’s Wrestling Army will be taping in Chicago

The latest guest on Busted Open Radio was longtime industry veteran Maria Kanellis, who revealed on the program that her new promotion, Women’s Wrestling Army, will be tapings new episodes in Chicago this November. Check out the full details, including where the show will take place on what dates they will be held, below

We have some incredible news. WWA started in May and we have done a couple of tapings. We haven’t announced our next taping yet, but I thought this would be the perfect time to announce we are taping in Chicago at the Berwyn Eagles Club on November 4 and 5. We’re going to be taping actually 10 episodes of TV.

It’s so jam-packed but also so good because everybody gets to come in. We have a ton of women who are going to be on the shows, somewhere between 25 and 30. At the same time, we keep our tapings very tight, about three hours. It’s three hours, hard-hitting awesome wrestling. Ten episodes over two days, five episodes each day.