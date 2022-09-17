Erik of Viking Raiders out with foot injury
Erik of the Viking Raiders is out of action, as it was announced on Friday that he’s dealing with an injury. On tonight’s episode of Smackdown, Michael Cole announced that the team has been off WWE television because Erik has a foot injury.
The team last competed in the Viking Rules match against The New Day on the August 26th episode of Smackdown. There’s no word on the extent of the injury or a timetable for a return.
Michael Cole noted that Erik of the Viking Raiders suffered an injured foot in the Viking Rules match from the Detroit double taping a few weeks ago and will be out of action for "an indefinite period of time"
