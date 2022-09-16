Update on Lince Dorado

Former “WWE 205 Live” star Lince Dorado has provided an update in relation to his future bookings.

Dorado, who departed WWE in November 2021 after requesting to be released (alongside Lucha House Party partner Gran Metalik) months prior, has taken to Twitter to reveal that he will fulfill the rest of the booked dates he has for 2022, but will no longer accept dates for next year.

It is unknown if in 2023 if he is completely booked up or he is stepping away from wrestling.