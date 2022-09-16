Update on Lince Dorado

Sep 16, 2022 - by Steve Gerweck

Photo Credit: WWE

Former “WWE 205 Live” star Lince Dorado has provided an update in relation to his future bookings.

Dorado, who departed WWE in November 2021 after requesting to be released (alongside Lucha House Party partner Gran Metalik) months prior, has taken to Twitter to reveal that he will fulfill the rest of the booked dates he has for 2022, but will no longer accept dates for next year.

It is unknown if in 2023 if he is completely booked up or he is stepping away from wrestling.

Post Category: News     Tags:

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Tracy Taylor

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal