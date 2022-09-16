Note on WWE and Bray Wyatt

WWE officials have reportedly had some talks about bringing Bray Wyatt back. A new report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter notes that there were definitely talks in the direction of Wyatt returning. At one point the talks stalled, but it was reportedly not a dead issue.

It was noted that talks with Wyatt outside of WWE also stalled in the past as his asking price was well above what other companies were willing to pay.

Wyatt has been away from pro wrestling since being released on July 31, 2021 and while he’s teased a comeback at various points, he has not appeared for any promotion outside of a WrestleCon appearance earlier this year. The man behind The Fiend has also done some Hollywood work but nothing has been released as of now. It’s believed that Wyatt could return to WWE under the new regime led by WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H as his relationship with former WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon was said to be strained.