LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE SMACKDOWN

– Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX opens live from the Honda Center in Anaheim, California, presented by Progressive. The pyro explodes as Michael Cole welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves.

– We go right to the ring and out comes Logan Paul as Samantha Irvin does the introduction. Paul gets a mixed reaction but more cheers. Cole talks about what has happened between Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns this week.

Paul takes the mic to boos and says he thinks he did it again. He has the habit of opening his mouth and saying some stupid things. He talks about having Reigns on his podcast this week, and how he said he wants to wrestle Reigns after the interview. Fans give Paul the “What?!” treatment now and he says he will tell you what. Paul mentions how he opened his mouth about Floyd Mayweather, and claims even the greatest boxer couldn’t put him down, and still hasn’t paid him. Paul says he’s put together a press conference in Las Vegas tomorrow, and if Reigns is man enough, he’ll show up and meet Paul face-to-face.

The familiar voice of Paul Heyman interrupts. Heyman makes his return on the stage, and with him is The Bloodline – Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, WWE NXT North American Champion Solo Sikoa, and Honorary Uce Sami Zayn. There’s no sign of Reigns. Heyman introduces himself as the counsel for Reigns as Paul looks on. The Bloodline begins to surround the ring now.

Paul invites Heyman into the ring. They shake hands as The Bloodline watches from the announce table area. Heyman says he’s got this, and tells The Bloodline to let him handle this. Heyman says if there’s anyone outside of WWE that could be a Paul Heyman Guy, it’s Logan. Fans boo. Heyman praises Paul for his exhibition fight with Mayweather, but jokes about their size difference. Paul says he’s not sure Heyman would fight anyone, so where is Heyman going with this? Heyman brings up how Logan’s brother Jake Paul has picked a fight with MMA legend Anderson Silva. Heyman goes on and says Paul shouln’t open his mouth about The Tribal Chief.

Heyman doesn’t care about Paul’s ambitions, his background, or how he and his brother have changed the fight game, all he cares about is Paul making the smart decision about picking a fight with someone else. Paul knows Heyman is a promoter and he knows how great this could be. Paul says it’s just a press conference, what is The Bloodline so afraid of? Paul goes on and asks if they’re scared Paul will challenge Reigns at the press conference, then win the title? Paul wonders what will happen when he beats Reigns with one lucky shot, dropping The Tribal Chief like a sack of potatoes, and what if he beats Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title? Fans boo. Heyman says insults Paul and his brother, and says he doesn’t like Paul’s scenario, and doesn’t really like Paul either.

Heyman says now he has to handle Paul. Heyman calls for Solo to enter the ring. Paul bets he can knock Heyman out, then exit the ring before Solo gets to him. Sami enters the ring to a pop, then fans chant his name. Sami tells Heyman and Solo he’s got this, they’re good. Sami wonders if Heyman is the wrong guy for the job, if maybe Reigns should’ve had Sami handle Paul. A frustrated Heyman tosses the mic and exits. Sami approaches Paul and says he’s not from their world, so let Sami explain how things work around here… Paul suddenly drops Sami with a right hand to the jaw.

Paul taunts Sami while he’s down. Solo and The Usos rush the ring but Paul retreats. Paul heads to the stage as the music hits and out comes Ricochet to a pop. Ricochet has a match with Zayn as tonight’s opening bout. Ricochet and Paul stand tall together as The Bloodline looks on from the ring. We go to commercial.

Ricochet vs. Sami Zayn

Back from the break and Sami Zayn locks up with Ricochet to start. Logan Paul looks on from ringside, as does Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, NXT North American Champion Solo Siko, and Paul Heyman.

Sami gets the upperhand early on, dropping Ricochet and then raising his finger in the air to some boos. The Bloodline does the same at ringside. Ricochet fights but Sami grounds him again. Ricochet turns it around and focuses on the arm now. They run the ropes and Sami drops Ricochet with a shoulder for a 2 count.

Cole mentions how Sami and Ricochet first wrestled each other in PWG more than a decade ago. They trade counters now and Ricochet drops Sami. Ricochet keeps control until Sami slides to the floor for a breather, right next to Paul. Sami is talking some trash to Paul but Ricochet takes advantage and kicks him back through the ropes into the barrier. Sami ends up bringing Ricochet back into the ring over the top rope, covering for 2. Sami works Ricochet around the ring now, nailing a second rope elbow to the head. Ricochet kicks out at 2 again.

More back and forth between the two. Sami drops Ricochet again and grounds him with a headlock. Fans rally for Ricochet now. He launches Sami with a hurricanrana and Paul applauds. Sami side-steps a move but Ricochet keeps going and leaps to the top for a move. However, Sami jumps back to his feet and shoves Ricochet from the corner out to the floor before he can execute the move. We go back to commercial with Ricochet down at ringside.