AEW Dynamite headed to the Pacific Northwest in January

AEW will come to the Pacific Northwest for the first time in January with an AEW Dynamite taping. The company has announced that the January 4th show will take place in Seattle, Washington at the Climate Pledge Arena.

Tickets go on sale for the event on September 23rd at 10 AM ET, with pre-sale tickets available on September 22nd. This is the first show in the region for the company and will run the same day as NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17, which will take place in Japan at the Tokyo Dome.