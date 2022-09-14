Updated AEW Dynamite lineup for tonight

Sep 14, 2022 - by Marc Middleton

Jungle Boy vs. Jay Lethal is now official for tonight’s AEW Dynamite.

As seen in the Twitter videos below, Jungle Boy told Alex Marvez that he signed an open contract for a match on Dynamite because he wants to get back into the swing of things. Lethal, Satnam Singh & Sonjay Dutt later interrupted Lexy Nair to announce that Lethal has accepted the challenge to face Jungle Boy.

Tony Khan also tweeted to promote Dynamite tonight, saying there will be “very informative” video packages on the show, and more promos from social media.

The updated Dynamite lineup is as follows-

-World Championship Tournament Semifinals: Bryan Danielson vs. Chris Jericho

-World Championship Tournament Semifinals: Jon Moxley vs. Sammy Guevara

-Toni Storm & Athena vs. Britt Baker & Serena Deeb

-Jay Lethal vs. Jungle Boy

