Updated AEW Dynamite lineup for tonight
Jungle Boy vs. Jay Lethal is now official for tonight’s AEW Dynamite.
As seen in the Twitter videos below, Jungle Boy told Alex Marvez that he signed an open contract for a match on Dynamite because he wants to get back into the swing of things. Lethal, Satnam Singh & Sonjay Dutt later interrupted Lexy Nair to announce that Lethal has accepted the challenge to face Jungle Boy.
Tony Khan also tweeted to promote Dynamite tonight, saying there will be “very informative” video packages on the show, and more promos from social media.
The updated Dynamite lineup is as follows-
-World Championship Tournament Semifinals: Bryan Danielson vs. Chris Jericho
-World Championship Tournament Semifinals: Jon Moxley vs. Sammy Guevara
-Toni Storm & Athena vs. Britt Baker & Serena Deeb
-Jay Lethal vs. Jungle Boy
"Jungle Boy" Jack Perry has arrived at @TheMVPArena, with a signed open contract. Who will accept the contract and go 1-on-1 with @boy_myth_legend LIVE TONIGHT when #AEWDynamite broadcasts from Albany, NY at 8pm ET / 7pm CT on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/1O0f81srOE
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 14, 2022
.@TheLethalJay, @sonjaydutterson and @hellosatnam have a message for @boy_myth_legend in regards to his signed open contract for TONIGHT's #AEWDynamite LIVE from @TheMVPArena at 8pm ET / 7pm CT on @TBSNetwork pic.twitter.com/bZEnXG0VaA
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 14, 2022
Thanks to your support, we have a BIG
Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite TONIGHT on @TBSNetwork Live
@ 8pm ET/7pm CT!
We have eventful promos + segments coming to @AEW social media accounts tonight before Dynamite.
Rest assured, we’ll recap them in video packages on @AEWonTV tonight!
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) September 14, 2022
Great wrestling matches from some of the greatest wrestlers in the sport +
the best wrestling fans LIVE tonight on Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite on @TBSNetwork!
All that great wrestling action + some very informative video packages
TONIGHT on #AEWDynamite ahead of #AEWGrandSlam!
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) September 14, 2022