Quincy Elliott pays tribute to Viscera in NXT 2.0 debut

Goldust was trending worldwide on Twitter following the debut of “SuperDiva” Quincy Elliott on Tuesday’s WWE NXT 2.0 One Year Anniversary Celebration show.

After a few weeks of teaser vignettes, Tuesday’s show saw Elliott debut with a win over enhancement talent Sean Gallagher. The squash match ended with Elliott using the Banzai Drop to put Gallagher away. Elliott was using a scooter for his entrance on NXT Level Up, but last night’s entrance saw the Elliott appear at the entrance-way while sitting in a chair.

Goldust is trending on Twitter because of fans comparing Elliott’s mannerisms to the former WWE gimmick of current AEW star Dustin Rhodes, which was another controversial part of the Attitude Era at times. It’s interesting to note that a significant amount of the social media feedback to Elliott’s gimmick is negative. Elliott is also receiving comparisons to former NXT Superstar The Velveteen Dream and the late WWE Legend Viscera (aka Mabel, Nelson Frazier Jr.).

One fan noticed Elliott’s ring gear from last night’s NXT show and commented on how he appeared to be paying tribute to Viscera, posting a side-by-side comparison. Elliott confirmed the tribute.

“Correct,” he wrote on Twitter in response to the fan.

Elliott also re-tweeted a clip from his entrance and wrote, “Years and years of hard work I am on clout nine the super diva has arrived #superdiva”

Elliott previously tweeted that the “Gagitude Era” was set to begin on NXT last night.

Besides last night’s squash match, Elliott has worked 13 bouts for WWE since making his in-ring debut back in March – he lost his debut to Joe Gacy on the March 25 NXT Level Up episode; teamed with Damaris Griffin for a loss to Edris Enofe and Malik Blade on the April 22 Level Up; came up short against Andre Chase on the April 29 Level Up show; took a loss to current NXT UK Tag Team Champion Josh Briggs on the May 20 Level Up; teamed with Duke Hudson for a loss to Chase and Ikemen Jiro at the June 11 live event in Largo; defeated Bryson Montana on the June 24 Level Up episode; participated in a Battle Royal won by Tony D’Angelo at the July 9 NXT live event in Orlando; came up short against Jiro on the July 15 Level Up show; was defeated by Hudson at the July 23 live event in Cocoa; teamed with Jiro for a loss to Enofe and Blade on the July 29 Level Up episode; defeated Xyon Quinn on the August 5 Level Up episode; took a loss to Grayson Waller at the August 19 NXT live event in Lakeland; took a loss to JD McDonagh at the September 10 live event in Orlando.

The flamboyant newcomer, who turned 23 in mid-August, was signed by WWE after working the Las Vegas tryouts during SummerSlam Weekend in 2021. He previously worked the indies as MIG, Miguel and Lil Atari, and also appeared under a mask as Congo Crush. Elliott ranked #182 on Outsports’ list of the 200 best LGBTQ pro wrestlers of 2021.