More on status of AEW suspensions

Brandon Cutler and others involved in the AEW All Out backstage fight are reportedly no longer suspended.

We noted earlier how AEW Vice President of Talent Development Pat Buck was cleared to return as he is at tonight’s AEW Dynamite in Albany, NY. Buck and others were kept off last week’s taping and suspended for their involvement with the All Out incident, which put CM Punk and AEW Producer Ace Steel against AEW Executive Vice Presidents Kenny Omega, Nick Jackson, and Matt Jackson. The suspensions included Punk, Steel, Omega, The Young Bucks, Cutler, Michael Nakazawa, and AEW Talent Relations head Christopher Daniels. It’s been reported that Daniels, Cutler, Nakazawa and especially Buck were trying to break the fight up.

In an update, a new report from Wrestling Observer Live notes that Cutler has also been brought back from his temporary suspension. It’s believed that Cutler, Buck and others that tried to break the fight up are no longer suspended.

It’s also believed that those directly involved in the fight are still suspended – Punk, Steel, Omega and The Bucks. Their suspensions are still active as the third party law firm continues its investigation into what happened. Word is that once the investigation is done, then the suspensions will likely continue, and there could be releases. It was recently reported that those who were initially suspended did not know how long their suspensions were for, but that would change once punishments are handed down after the investigation.

It was reported earlier how Daniels is currently in Japan, and will be working some AJPW dates while he’s there. He was not scheduled for this week’s Dynamite before the All Out incident. Nakazawa is also in Japan and is set to wrestle while he’s there, and he also had this week off before Dynamite. Omega is in Japan for the Tokyo Game Show, but it’s been reported that he is there on his own, not on official AEW business.

It’s interesting to note how AEW announced today that the Tokyo Game Show will feature live matches with AEW stars later this week, as seen in the tweet below. There’s no word yet on if Nakazawa, Daniels or Omega will be involved with those matches. The AEW Fight Forever video game will be promoted at the convention.

For what it’s worth, Chris Jericho is featured in the graphic to promote AEW’s presence at the convention, but there’s no word yet on if he will be traveling to Japan after wrestling Bryan Danielson on tonight’s Dynamite.