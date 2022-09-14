Hangman Page thankful for the Dark Order

Hangman Page is grateful to his Dark Order friends for helping push him to grow as a person, and he expressed that thanks on social media. Page posted to his Instagram account to talk about how the group, who he has been allied with on-screen since he split from The Elite, has pushed to help him grow both on screen and off.

Page wrote:

“After you get famous, you stop growing. You don’t have to.”

After being an even small part of a movement with the Elite and our subsequent falling out I was a afraid of stagnation. I was happy, fulfilled, and getting a good paycheck; but without anyone to push me further.

During Brodie’s illness I was scared to move forward with these guys, but we all still felt it was the right thing to do.

I could never say enough about all of the Dark Order.

John’s jokes effortlessly turn a bad day into a hilarious one. Alex is my dad friend; our sons were born five days apart and it’s been so grounding to have someone on the same ride as me. Uno self-deprecates in a way I can relate to, only wishing he saw in himself what I see in him. Ten for working tirelessly and covering for my sorry ass at the latest possible notice. Anna for never hesitating to get in on a good dick joke and be one of the boys. Stu for never being complacent with his spot and always wanting for more. Five for overcoming having such a small penis and gaining the confidence to bet on himself in a way I have never had to. Colt for being a fountain of wisdom and saying to me the most self-affirming words I’ve ever heard.

I owe a lot of my career to Matt, Nick, and Kenny. I owe as much to these guys too. Thank you for helping me continue to grow.