6 Iconic Moments in UFC History

The UFC has become a global behemoth. From humble beginnings, Dana White has created one of the biggest sports on the planet.

Even non-enthusiasts regularly bet on the sport, with Vegas going crazy for every major event. The UFC odds are carefully followed for every event, with millions of dollars changing hands every time.

The UFC has had its fair share of iconic moments. Let’s look at six iconic moments that have defined UFC history.

Holly Holm Knocks Out Ronda Rousey

Ronda Rousey once dominated the sport, with none of her six title defenses in the women’s division going past the first round. She dominated every opponent and was dubbed “The Baddest Woman on the Planet.”

Holly Holm stunned the world by delivering a pinpoint, perfect head kick in the second round, winning the fight by knockout. It remains one of the biggest upsets the UFC has ever experienced. Rousey would never regain her title, claiming she wanted a way out of UFC years later.

Conor McGregor – 13-Second Knockout

Jose Aldo stepped up to face Conor McGregor at UFC 194. Aldo was also undefeated for an entire decade and reigned as the UFC featherweight champion.

McGregor was expected to face an insurmountable challenge, but the match was over instantly. The 13-second knockout of Aldo from the opening bell remains one of the fastest KO victories and is still considered one of the most shocking moments in the whole UFC.

UFC 229 Post-Fight Brawl

Conor McGregor makes the list again during his rivalry with Khabib Nurmagomedov, the Russian fighter who would eventually retire undefeated. McGregor was widely considered the only person who stood a chance of chopping down the big Russian. The build-ups to their two fights were vicious and borderline unprofessional.

UFC 229 is considered one of the top events the organization has ever run, but it has gained notoriety more for its extracurricular activities than the fight itself.

Nurmagomedov won the match by submission and threw his mouthguard at McGregor’s corner. He jumped the fence and tried to attack Dillon Danis. Meanwhile, an unaware McGregor was assaulted by members of Nurmagomedov’s team.

It was a wild and sordid end to one of the most famous rivalries.

Fastest Knockout in UFC History

There have been some incredibly fast knockouts in the history of the UFC, but nothing tops the confrontation between Jorge Masvidal and Ben Askren.

Askren was undefeated going into UFC 239. He had faced and beaten Masvidal in the past. Before UFC 239, Askren had also submitted Robbie Lawler, leaving him with a perfect 19-0 record. Despite Masvidal being an incredible fighter, most of the money still rested on Askren because of his dominance in the Octagon.

Despite all the pre-match hype, nobody could have predicted Masvidal ending the contest in just five seconds.

With the opening bell ringing, Masvidal immediately went on the offensive and landed the perfect knee to leave Askren looking up at the lights.

Georges St-Pierre Upset by Matt Serra

Anyone who knows UFC knows that Georges St-Pierre is MMA royalty. Georges St-Pierre and Matt Serra initially met at UFC 69, and nobody could have predicted the outcome.

Serra was widely viewed as a joke opponent for Georges St-Pierre because he had never knocked anyone out during his career. His only stoppage came at UFC 36 when he beat Kelly Dullanty with a triangle choke.

Serra’s first TKO victory came at UFC 69 against St-Pierre. The match lasted only three minutes and 25 seconds of the first round before ending. With a herculean effort, Serra shocked the world.

Randy Couture Beats Tim Sylvia

Randy Couture is a legend within the MMA world. At UFC 68, he faced Tim Sylvia in a heavyweight title fight for the ages. The upset part comes from Couture being 43 years old, whereas the defending champion was currently in his prime at 32.

Couture was a massive underdog due to the belief that Sylvia was hungrier, sharper, and more durable. Yet Couture dominated the fight from the opening bell, with Sylvia unable to turn the tide.

Couture would claim victory by unanimous division to become the UFC heavyweight champion.

Conclusion

The UFC has brought us some incredible once-in-a-lifetime moments. Its popularity continues to soar as MMA delivers memorable moment after moment with every passing year.

MMA fans are like all sports fans in that they remember where they were when history happened. What’s your favorite UFC moment?