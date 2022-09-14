5 best WWE wrestlers to come out of Ontario

No matter how American professional wrestling might seem, Canada is one of its major centers. From the Hart Dynasty and the Montreal Screwjob to all of the Canadian wrestlers who have left their mark on the sport, Canada has a long history with professional wrestling in general and the WWE in particular.

Alberta and Ontario are two provinces that have produced top WWE wrestlers. In the world of Canada sports betting, professional wrestling is near the top. It hasn’t quite caught on in the United States, though, probably because a lot of people don’t realize that you can bet on it!

At their peak, all of the Ontario wrestlers on our list would have been smart bets. Here is our list of five of the best wrestlers to come out of Ontario.

Lance Storm

Lance Storm began his career wrestling in Japan and for local promotions in Canada. He moved on to ECW then WCW, before landing at WWF in 2001. Over the course of his career, he held 13 championships.

Since his retirement from the ring, Storm has worked as a producer for both WWE and Impact, alongside running his wrestling academy. He has also been outspoken about the networks needing to give female wrestlers the same opportunities and screen time as their male counterparts.

Christian Cage

Christian Cage currently fights for AEW but he made his name at WWE. His career started with a bang – he won the Light Heavyweight Championship in his debut fight. He is close friends with Edge and the two had a successful tag team partnership from 1998-2001. He has also held a number of other titles and major wins, including Grand Slam Champion. His crowd-pleasing finishing move is the Killswitch.

Robert Maillet

Born in Ontario but raised in New Brunswick, Robert Maillet used his Acadian background to set himself apart. Not that that was hard to do, since Maillet stands at 7’ tall! He is also well known for his acting work, including roles in 300 (2006), Sherlock Holmes (2009) and Deadpool 2 (2018).

Bobby Roode

Born in Peterborough, Bobby Roode spent the early years of his career with Total Nonstop Action Wrestling before moving to WWE in 2016. He has been in the business for 24 years, which is an impressively long career for any wrestler. Roode has a long history of success in tag teams and is currently fighting alongside Dolph Ziggler.

Shawn Stasiak

Although Shawn Stasiak was born in California, he was raised in Ontario and is part of a Canadian wrestling family – he is the son of former WWF champion Stan Stasiak. He grew up traveling from territory to territory with his dad, and got bit by the wrestling bug young.

In his early years, he was a “boy-toy” for the Pretty Mean Sisters and was involved in various fights and feuds of theirs. He became a favorite jobber during his first stint at WWF. He was part of the WCW Invasion and his gimmick of being incredibly clumsy made him a fan-favorite heel.