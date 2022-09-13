NXT unveils logo change at the end of 2.0 anniversary show, Shawn Michaels sends message

As noted, tonight’s WWE NXT 1 year anniversary show main event saw SmackDown Superstar Solo Sikoa capture the NXT North American Title from Carmelo Hayes in a surprise match-up. After the match ended, a video played with shots of NXT Superstars, featuring the voice of WWE Hall of Famer & Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels. Michaels delivered a message on the mission of NXT, and how their message to the fans will never change.

“NXT has been and always will be about developing the Superstars of tomorrow, but we will always reflect and acknowledge the past,” Michaels said. “NXT’s constantly evolving with a focus on the future. Superstars develop and move on, but our message to our passionate fans will never change – We Are NXT.”

After the video ended, the NXT 2.0 logo faded out to a black & gold NXT logo, similar to what was used before the NXT 2.0 reboot in September 2021. NXT then went off the air on the USA Network.

WWE Hall of Famer & Chief Content Officer Triple H took to Twitter after the show and wrote, “#WeAreNXT”

Michaels added in a tweet, “Tonight we celebrate one year of #WWENXT 2.0 and look to the future!!! #WeAreNXT”

WWE tweeted the video and captioned it with, “[right pointing arrows emoji] Constantly evolving. #WeAreNXT #WWENXT”

WWE also posted a GIF of the NXT 2.0 logo fading to the new NXT logo, which you can see below.

NXT was launched as a developmental brand in May 2012. The show was revamped as NXT 2.0 on September 14, 2021, with a new logo, a new look, and a new direction for the format of the weekly TV show. It was believed that the NXT 2.0 revamp was a decision made by former WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon, and now it appears they have done away with 2.0 with Triple H calling the shots. There’s no word yet on what the change back to NXT will consist of, and if there will be any significant changes.