Triple H comments on Clash at the Castle
WWE CCO Triple H says the first ever WWE Clash at the Castle event was a massive success. He posted an infographic today with several highlights:
*Clash at the Castle was the #1 international PLE for viewership
*The event drew the largest European gate in WWE history at Principality Stadium in Cardiff
*Merchandise sales made it the best-selling non-WrestleMania event for WWE
*Based on fan reactions this was the highest-rated international PLE
*The Clash at the Castle hashtag was the #1 trending topic on Twitter
*The post-show press conference on Youtube drew the highest concurrent views for any non-pre-show event
Triple H wrote: “#WWECastle was a massive success for @WWE across all lines of business and the #WWEUniverse in the UK… the next question is where should we go next?!”
— Triple H (@TripleH) September 12, 2022