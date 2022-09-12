Triple H comments on Clash at the Castle

WWE CCO Triple H says the first ever WWE Clash at the Castle event was a massive success. He posted an infographic today with several highlights:

*Clash at the Castle was the #1 international PLE for viewership

*The event drew the largest European gate in WWE history at Principality Stadium in Cardiff

*Merchandise sales made it the best-selling non-WrestleMania event for WWE

*Based on fan reactions this was the highest-rated international PLE

*The Clash at the Castle hashtag was the #1 trending topic on Twitter

*The post-show press conference on Youtube drew the highest concurrent views for any non-pre-show event

Triple H wrote: “#WWECastle was a massive success for @WWE across all lines of business and the #WWEUniverse in the UK… the next question is where should we go next?!”