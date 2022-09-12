Johnny Gargano’s opponent confirmed for Raw

Austin Theory has confirmed that Johnny Gargano’s return opponent for tonight’s WWE Raw will be Chad Gable, as reported earlier.

Theory posted the following video to introduce Gable as Gargano’s opponent. Theory said he won’t be the return opponent for Gargano because he’s a busy man and his hands are full.

This will be Gargano’s first match since NXT War Games on 12/5/2021. He returned to WWE on the August 22 Raw and has had a few altercations with Theory since then.