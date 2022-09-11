Statlander and Punk undergo successful surgeries

AEW’s Kris Statlander and CM Punk both underwent successful surgeries this week, surgeries that will keep them out of action for a very long time.

Statlander tore her ACL, a torn lateral meniscus, and lateral impaction fractures in her tibial and femoral heads. This injury is on the other leg where she previously had a torn ACL too. Recovery time will be around six to eight months.

Meanwhile, CM Punk also underwent surgery this week to repair his torn triceps. Punk, who was stripped off his AEW World title on Wednesday, faces up to nine months recovery before he can step back in the ring…if he’s still employed by AEW by that time.