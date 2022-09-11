Eva Marie shares details about health scare on Labor Day weekend

Former Total Divas and WWE star Eva Marie released a video on her social media channels revealing that she had to be rushed to the emergency room on Labor Day weekend due to an allergic reaction from being bitten by fire ants.

On TikTok Marie writes, “When you have a massive allergic reaction to fire ants and u end up in the ER with anaphylactic shock.” She later adds, ” “I love you guys. This was on Labor Day but all is well now.”